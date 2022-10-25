How To Amp Up Your Chili And Upgrade Your Favourite Meals

For many of us, chili is synonymous with comfort food whether it’s game day, a chilly day or any day, really. Once the weather cools, there’s little else that can warm up tummies—and hearts—like a tasty, nourishing and satisfying bowl of chili. Not convinced? Here are five reasons to make chili your go-to cold weather meal.
Pump up your favourite recipe
Whether you have your grandma’s tried-and-true chili recipe, you’ve crafted your own surefire recipe or you’re still figuring one out, there’s one ingredient that will ensure you end up with an absolutely delicious chili. Bush’s Chili Beans amp up any chili recipe—whether spicy or mild. Created specifically for chili, these prepared beans make your best chili even better. In fact, several winners of the World Championship Chili Cook-Off take pride in using premium Bush’s Chili Beans in their award-winning chilis. See for yourself in the 2021 Chili Championship Cook-off recipe.
Ultra-versatile ingredients
Anything goes when it comes to chili, making it adaptable not only to different taste preferences, but also to whatever you have in the fridge or pantry. Turn up the heat with more chili peppers or keep it mild to suit more palates. Opt for a classic tomato base or go with a lighter broth. Use beef, chicken, turkey, sausage or go meat-free (leftover meats work great and cut down cooking time).
Choose from a variety of beans including red kidney, black, pinto or mix it up. Canned beans are especially convenient because they’re already cooked. Plus, using seasoned prepared beans also add that much more flavour without spending any extra time in the kitchen. Bush’s Chili Beans, for instance, are slow simmered to perfection in a rich chili sauce with a unique blend of spices infused in every bean. Toss in whatever veggies you have on hand—tomatoes, carrots, celery, mushrooms, peppers or onions. The options are endless.
So many meal options
Amazing as its own meal, chili can also take other dishes to the next level. Use it as a topping to combine two classics into a mouthwatering cheese chili dog. Load up a baked potato with dollops of hearty chili or give a tray of nachos some extra heft. Chili’s also delicious over mac and cheese, a plate of fries and taco salad. You could come up with a week’s menu from a single pot of chili.
Easy prep
Whether you’re using an Instant Pot, slow cooker or stove-top method, chili is one of those fabulous single-pot recipes that can involve as much or as little preparation as you want. Just remember this one pro tip: add the beans last.
Since canned beans are already cooked, simply pour in towards the end and let heat for five to 10 minutes. And no rinsing needed with Bush’s Chili Beans. Add the entire can of chili bean goodness to take advantage of the perfectly seasoned sauce. Bush’s Chili Beans are the saucy secret weapon that adds cooked-all-day flavour in just minutes. Plus, adding the beans last helps uphold their unique shape, texture and flavour.
Delicious and nutritious
The core ingredients that make up every hearty bowl of chili not only taste good, but they’re good for you. Whatever meat you use packs a protein punch, while veggie versions using only beans also offer good sources of plant-based protein. Chilies, veggies and beans provide fibre, which helps keep you regular and slows the rate at which your body absorbs sugar. That includes canned prepared beans like Bush’s Chili Beans, which add potassium, iron and calcium, not to mention they’re gluten- and cholesterol-free.
That's the beauty of chili—you can make it however you like and it won't disappoint.