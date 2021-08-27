Everything You Need To Know About Benji Sleep’s “Softest Sheets You’ve Ever Slept In”

Sheets are the middle children of the bed set up. Pillows get all the attention because it’s really obvious when they’re not working, and we spend months researching our next mattress, debating memory foam vs. springs for weeks. But our sheets? Most of us choose them based purely on aesthetics, with a vague understanding of thread count. Until, that is, you’ve slept under a superlatively good set of sheets, and you realize what a difference they make to your sleep quality.
Take Benji, a bedding company with the “softest damn sheets on the Internet.” The Canadian company was started by two brothers, Ben and Mark McLean, who found themselves in the place we’ve all been: Standing in a big box store, overwhelmed by the array of bottom-top-pillow-case sets, listening to a salesperson trying to convince them that the higher the price, the higher the quality of the sheets. They didn’t walk away that day with a set of sheets, they left with a new mission: Simplify the world of bedding with really great, affordable sheets.
The serious affordability
It started small—in 2018 they used their parents’ basement as their first warehouse—and they’ve since moved into a large warehouse shipping thousands of orders a month. By working directly with manufacturers, the brothers have been able to deliver on their vision of “affordable luxury”: Sheets (and now a comforter and pillows, too) that feel as luxurious as something you’d pay an eyewatering amount for in a store, all available online for much, much less. We’re talking an entire Queen set—flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases—for under $100. That’s the power of selling sheets direct to the consumer, without the markup created by a long supply chain.
The luxe quality
How do they make sheets that are “so damn soft”? One of the first areas the brothers investigated was the notion that higher thread count equaled better sheets. (Thread count is the number of threads woven together per square inch in a fabric.) It wasn’t long before they figured out this was a myth, and that the real secret to incredibly buttery soft sheets was using the right fabric. Specifically, a high performance, smart microfiber that has the equivalent softness of a 1500 thread count sheet. (Except these ones don’t need ironing!)
This fabric has a lot going for it. If you’re someone who gets hot when you sleep, you’ll appreciate that the microfiber wicks away moisture from the body and allows it to evaporate (unlike cotton, which can get damp and clammy fast). Or, if you’re perpetually cold, you’ll find this double-brushed fabric extra cozy and fantastic at keeping you warm. (That’s where the “smart” part comes in.) Allergy sufferers will also be happy to hear that these sheets are both hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, and to top it all off, they’re environmentally-certified and made in a socially-responsible way.
So yes, these sheets are extremely soft. And if you’re not convinced that they’ll be “the softest damn sheets you’ve ever slept in,” you can test them for yourself with a 100-night guarantee. If you don’t love them, you can send them back, no questions asked. They even pay the return shipping fee. If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to upgrade your sleep, treat yourself to sweet dreams with the Benji Bundle, which saves you $10 for every product you add to the package.
