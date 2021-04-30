17 Ways To Use Oats (That Aren't Oatmeal)

There’s nothing wrong with a hot bowl of oatmeal, but there are a lot more ways to use oats. They’re incredibly versatile — you can throw them into a granola (watch how it’s done below), use them in an apple crisp, homemade crackers, squares, breakfast muesli and more. Whole oats can last for up to a year in a well-sealed container (kept in a cool, dark place). Oatmeal and rolled oats are best when used within 3 months. Get more out of that bag of oats with the recipes in our gallery below:

Gallery 15 ways to use oats Photo, Roberto Caruso. Oatmeal-raisin cookies There’s no better use for oats than the classic oatmeal and raisin cookie (at least in our humble opinion). Get this oatmeal-raisin cookie recipe.

How to make homemade granola