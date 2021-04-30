Recipes

17 Ways To Use Oats (That Aren't Oatmeal)

Give your breakfast bowl a break, and try oats in a hearty risotto, healthy chocolate muffins or fresh, chewy cookies.

By Updated

There’s nothing wrong with a hot bowl of oatmeal, but there are a lot more ways to use oats. They’re incredibly versatile — you can throw them into a granola (watch how it’s done below), use them in an apple crisp, homemade crackers, squares, breakfast muesli and more. Whole oats can last for up to a year in a well-sealed container (kept in a cool, dark place). Oatmeal and rolled oats are best when used within 3 months. Get more out of that bag of oats with the recipes in our gallery below:

Oatmeal-raisin cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Oatmeal-raisin cookies

There’s no better use for oats than the classic oatmeal and raisin cookie (at least in our humble opinion). Get this oatmeal-raisin cookie recipe.  

How to make homemade granola

FILED UNDER: