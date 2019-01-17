Recipe Collections

5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Saucy Baked Meatballs

Eat well all week with a little help from the Chatelaine Kitchen.

by

Introducing five brand-new recipes to add to your recipe files. Ready in 45 minutes or less, these dishes use everything from plant-based proteins to saucy steak and fresh fish for dinner, helping you round out a healthy and exciting menu plan for the family.

Monday: Chicken and orzo soup
Spoiler alert: This week’s dessert is a decadent cupcake. Watch how easy it is to dress them up for company (or just for fun), below.
