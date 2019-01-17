5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Saucy Baked Meatballs

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Introducing five brand-new recipes to add to your recipe files. Ready in 45 minutes or less, these dishes use everything from plant-based proteins to saucy steak and fresh fish for dinner, helping you round out a healthy and exciting menu plan for the family.