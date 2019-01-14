Recipe Collections

26 Inventive Ways To Use A Can Of Beans

Looking for easy ways to start saving on your grocery bill? Here are a bunch of delicious recipes using inexpensive canned beans.

Legumes are an affordable, low-fat meat alternative, full of nutrients (think protein, fibre, iron and vitamin B). A can of beans is incredibly versatile — you can choose from black beans to navy beans, romano beans, kidney beans and more — and make everything from rustic classics like beans on toast, to hearty soups and southern-style breakfasts.

26
Kitchen note: A can of beans has higher sodium levels compared to dried beans, so it’s always advisable to drain and rinse the beans before cooking with them.

