26 Inventive Ways To Use A Can Of Beans

1. Navy beans (1/2 can)

A zippy and fresh dip that’s perfect for the appetizer table. Simply pair with crudites and crackers (store-bought or homemade). Get the recipe for our lemony bean dip.

2. Navy beans (1 can)

Posole is a traditional Mexican soup made with hominy (dried corn kernels soaked in an alkali solution to remove the hull and germ). Our easy and quick-to-make chicken posole calls for it — but if you don’t have any available, navy beans are a great substitution. Top with your choice of radishes, avocado, tortilla, queso fresco and cilantro. Get the recipe for quick chicken posole.

3. Navy beans (1 can)

Maybe you’d rather use the whole can up at once? No problem; this fresh veggie lasagna with swiss chard is a hearty and satisfying dish for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Get the recipe for fresh veggie lasagna.

4. Navy beans (1 can)

If you prefer to dress up your beans a bit before throwing them over a crusty slice of baguette, this is the recipe for you. Our beans on toast takes it up a few notches with white wine and fresh aromatics. Get the recipe for white beans on toast.

5. Navy beans (1 can)

Skip the beef, and try a cozy chicken chili with beans tonight instead. Topped with jalapeños, avocado and freshly grated cheese, it won’t disappoint. Get the recipe for chicken chili verde.

6. Navy beans (2 cans)

If you prefer chicken to sausage, this hearty stew takes the same good stuff — protein, fibre-rich legumes and vegetables — and turns them into an amazing meal. Get the recipe for chicken and bean stew.

7. Navy beans (2 cans)

And sometimes, you’re just looking to make the classics; if you have two cans of beans on hand, now’s the time to make our 35-minute baked beans. Get the recipe for quick baked beans.

8. White beans (1 1/2 cans)

Bring big (and affordable) flavours to the dinner table tonight with this one-pan mushroom, chard, garlic and parmesan dish. Get the recipe for one-pan mushroom gratin with white beans.

9. White beans (1 can)

This creamy carrot and tomato based soup (boosted with nutirent-rich beans) is hearty enough to serve as a main dish, and ready in just 35 minutes. Get the recipe for white bean and tomato soup.

10. Black beans (1/2 can)

Huevos rancheros are great for easy entertaining, and this recipe can turn brunch, lunch or dinner into a fabulous fiesta. Get the recipe for huevos rancheros.

11. Black beans (1/2 can)

For the other half of that can of beans, try another breakfast-for-dinner favourite. These squash, turkey and bean burritos mean dinner’s an all-in-one wrap. Packed with protein, vegetables and a hint of spice — each bite is cheesy perfection. Get the recipe for turkey and bean burritos.

12. Black beans (1/2 can)

A new way to make use of your slow cooker that’s perfect for your next fiesta! Get the recipe for our southwest corn and cream cheese dip.

13. Black beans (1 can)

Why waste calories on chips when baked tortillas are just as good? We also added lots of tasty, high-fibre refried beans and fresh toppings like avocado and chilies to these nachos to give them an extra edge. Get the recipe for health(ier) nachos.

14. Black beans (1 can)

Sometimes you’re looking for a low-effort meal (that still tastes great). On busy nights, our southwestern beans on toast with tex-mex salad is a life-saver. Get the recipe for southwestern beans on toast.

15. Black beans (1 can)

Yes we did. A WHOLE can of beans goes into this chocolate cake, making it healthier, as well as rich and fudgy. Get the recipe for black bean chocolate cake.

16. Black beans (1 can)

Beans are also a great adition to this Tex-Mex-style vegetarian taco salad. Get the recipe for Tex-Mex taco salad.

17. Black beans (1 can)

Turn dinner into an assemble-your-own event! Pita, zesty chicken and a chopped bean salad fold together for a fast and easy meal. Get the recipe for lime and garlic chicken.

18. Romano beans (1 can)

This steamy soup brings a taste of Italy to you at home. For an authentic finish, pair it with toasted, garlicky bread, drizzled in olive oil. Get the recipe for Italian pasta and bean soup.

19. Romano beans (1/2 can)

Simple and colourful romano bean fritters with a creamy avocado and cabbage slaw. (Bonus: buying hardy winter veg is another great way to save on your grocery bill.) Get the recipe for romano bean fritters with avocado slaw.

20. Romano beans (1 can)

Take a break from the work-week hustle with a hearty chicken stew you can sit down to in just over a half-hour. Get the recipe for roasted chicken and romano bean stew.

21. Romano beans (1/2 can)

Use up the second half of that can of beans on a bowl of winter soup. This easy minestrone is a long-time favourite (it only take 30 minutes to make!). Get the recipe for easy minestrone.

22. White kidney beans (1 can)

Beans get tossed with kale, quinoa, peppers, pesto, parmesan and lemon for a 20-minute dinner salad. Get the recipe for kale, red pepper and quinoa toss salad.

23. White kidney beans (1 can)

Made with kale, beans, and turkey, chicken or Italian sausages, this soup is a perfect-for-winter comfort food. Get the recipe for turkey and white bean soup.

24. Red kidney beans (1 can)

Make Friday night Nacho-Night with no-salt tortilla chips, chorizo and extra beans (for added fibre and protein). Get the recipe for nachos with beans and chorizo.

25. Kidney beans (1/2 can)

Make a cold-weather meal that’s extra hearty (and healthy) with sausage and beans and rich green kale leaves. Get the recipe for sausage and kale soup.

26. Black beans (1 can)