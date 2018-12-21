Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Of 2018

1. Red lentil coconut-miso soup

20. A healthy, quick-to-make weeknight soup that’s a staple in our dinner recipe rotation. Get our red lentil coconut-miso soup recipe.

2. Classic spaghetti and meatballs

19. Simmer, simmer, simmer. That’s the key to a delicious spaghetti sauce. Get our classic spaghetti and meatballs recipe.

3. Peppermint chocolate snaps

18. A late 2018 release, these mint-chocolate cookies are well-loved by all. Get our peppermint chocolate snaps recipe.

4. Orange soy-braised chicken thighs

17. This super affordable cut of meat gets a seasonal upgrade with fresh winter citrus. Get our orange soy-braised chicken thighs recipe.

5. Hoisin chicken rice bowl

16. Healthy grain bowls can be a delicious and satisfying meal to look forward to with the right mix of ingredients. This saucy chicken, broccoli and citrus bowl hits all the right notes. Get our hoisin chicken rice bowl recipe.

6. Peach cobbler

15. Fresh Ontario peaches baked into a flaky cobbler, and served à la mode? It’s a simply irresistible late-summer dessert. Get our peach cobbler recipe.

7. Best ever coconut cream pie

14. Creamy and extra coconutty (we baked coconut into the crust!), this pie was tops on our favourites list this year, too. Get our coconut cream pie recipe.

8. Classic peach pie

Fresh peaches are incredible on their own, but once they get a little soft or bruised, throw them stright into a pie, without delay. Not one sunshine-flvoured piece of stone fruit should ever go to waste. Get our classic peach pie recipe.

9. Strawberry-rhubarb sangria

12. Two of the best late spring flavours, mixed into one refreshing pitcher. Get our strawberry-rhubarb sangria recipe.

10. Banana bread pancakes

11. These pancakes were a hot hit this year, and we can totally see why (who doesn’t love banana bread?). Get our banana bread pancakes recipe.

11. Falafel buddha bowl

10. Another heavy hitter this year was this filling vegetarian grain bowl — packed with squash, bulgur and veggies, it’s perfect for post-holiday health kicks. Get our falafel buddha bowl recipe.

12. Celeriac shawarma

9. And the vegetarian recipes break further into the top 10! This is both a delicious take on everyone’s favourite late-night snack and a way to max out the value of seasonal (and affordable) vegetables. Get our celeriac shawarma recipe.

13. Pad Thai chicken drumsticks and bean sprout slaw

8. This recipe adds a little Thai inspiration to dinner — without getting overcomplicated. Get our Pad Thai chicken drumsticks recipe.

14. Slow cooker split pea and ham soup

7. This classic French-Canadian slow cooker split pea and ham soup is comfort in a bowl, perfect for cold nights. Freeze leftovers for a meal in a pinch. Get our slow cooker split pea and ham soup recipe.

15. Lemon elderflower cupcakes

6. Like everyone else, we were totally inspired by the royal wedding last spring, and decided to make an easy version of their gorgeous wedding cake. Get our lemon-elderflower cupcakes recipe.

16. Mediterranean quinoa bowl

5. The third grain bowl to hit or top 20 list (maybe the Chatelaine Kitchen should roll out more of these recipes in 2019?), and perhaps the most delicious of them all with hummus, avocado and ripe tomatoes bringing their star power to the table. Get our mediterranean quinoa bowl recipe.

17. Swedish meatballs and egg noddles

4. No one can resist a saucy bowl of noodles, and our take on Ikea’s famous dish was no different. Get our Swedish meatballs and egg noodles recipe.

18. Lemon meringue trifle

3. This elegant Easter treat is easier than it looks to make. The tart citrus curd and sweet meringue are the perfect pair. Get our lemon-meringue trifle recipe.

19. Classic apple muffins

2. The way to our heart. Crumbly-topped, warm, spiced muffins are an incredibly nostalgic classic. Get our classic apple muffins recipe.

20. Instant Pot no-knead bread