Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Of 2018

1. Red lentil coconut-miso soup
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Classic spaghetti and meatballs
Photo, Erik Putz.
3. Peppermint chocolate snaps
Photo, Erik Putz
4. Orange soy-braised chicken thighs
Photo, Andrew Grinton.
5. Hoisin chicken rice bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
16. Healthy grain bowls can be a delicious and satisfying meal to look forward to with the right mix of ingredients. This saucy chicken, broccoli and citrus bowl hits all the right notes. Get our hoisin chicken rice bowl recipe.
6. Peach cobbler
Photo, Erik Putz.
15. Fresh Ontario peaches baked into a flaky cobbler, and served à la mode? It’s a simply irresistible late-summer dessert. Get our peach cobbler recipe.
7. Best ever coconut cream pie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Creamy and extra coconutty (we baked coconut into the crust!), this pie was tops on our favourites list this year, too. Get our coconut cream pie recipe.
8. Classic peach pie
Photo, Erik Putz.
Fresh peaches are incredible on their own, but once they get a little soft or bruised, throw them stright into a pie, without delay. Not one sunshine-flvoured piece of stone fruit should ever go to waste. Get our classic peach pie recipe.
9. Strawberry-rhubarb sangria
Photo, Erik Putz.
10. Banana bread pancakes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
11. These pancakes were a hot hit this year, and we can totally see why (who doesn’t love banana bread?). Get our banana bread pancakes recipe.
11. Falafel buddha bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
10. Another heavy hitter this year was this filling vegetarian grain bowl — packed with squash, bulgur and veggies, it’s perfect for post-holiday health kicks. Get our falafel buddha bowl recipe.
12. Celeriac shawarma
Photo, Erik Putz.
9. And the vegetarian recipes break further into the top 10! This is both a delicious take on everyone’s favourite late-night snack and a way to max out the value of seasonal (and affordable) vegetables. Get our celeriac shawarma recipe.
13. Pad Thai chicken drumsticks and bean sprout slaw
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Slow cooker split pea and ham soup
Photo, Erik Putz.
15. Lemon elderflower cupcakes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
16. Mediterranean quinoa bowl
A quinoa grain bowl. Photo, Erik Putz.
5. The third grain bowl to hit or top 20 list (maybe the Chatelaine Kitchen should roll out more of these recipes in 2019?), and perhaps the most delicious of them all with hummus, avocado and ripe tomatoes bringing their star power to the table. Get our mediterranean quinoa bowl recipe.
17. Swedish meatballs and egg noddles
Photo, Erik Putz.
18. Lemon meringue trifle
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
3. This elegant Easter treat is easier than it looks to make. The tart citrus curd and sweet meringue are the perfect pair. Get our lemon-meringue trifle recipe.
19. Classic apple muffins
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
20. Instant Pot no-knead bread
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
1. We tested, re-tested and tested this recipe again to get it just right. Fresh bread is just a a few steps (and an instant pot) away. Get our Instant Pot no-knead bread recipe.