5 Brand-New Holiday Cookie Recipes To Try This Season

The holidays are going to look a lot different this year, but at least we’ll always have cookies. These brand-new recipes are hands-down our easiest ever, with genius hacks for making light and crispy palmiers and perfect rugelach, as well as a fresh take on classic shortbread and some impressive—and impressively simple—dipped sugar cookies. Make them all, box them up and leave a little holiday joy on your favourite peoples’ doorsteps this season. (Or, click here to see all our holiday cookie recipes.)

Gallery New Holiday Cookies 2020 Photo, Erik Putz. Food Styling, Eshun Mott. Prop Styling, Madeline Johari. No Roll Sugar Cookies No more cookie cutters, finicky doughs or long chill times: These sugar cookies require hardly any effort, but you wouldn’t know by looking at them! Get our No-Roll Sugar Cookies recipe.

Watch: How to decorate cookies with royal icing