Win The Holidays With These 8 Awesome New Cookie Recipes

For our 2018 holiday cookies, the Chatelaine Kitchen team went all out! The entire collection is inspired by a box of chocolates, so these treats are as beautiful as they are delicious. With plenty of Christmasy flavours, like peppermint and gingerbread, these cookies are sure to fill any gathering with delightful holiday magic. To make your cookies extra-special, learn how to temper chocolate before you start baking.

How to make Turtle fudge