25 Hearty Fall Chicken Recipes To Start Dishing Up Now

There’s always one thing to celebrate when summer closes up shop for the year: comfort food. From saucy butter chicken over hot rice, to lick-your-fingers-delicious fried chicken and creamy pot pie—the options (for poultry alone) are nearly endless. Find dinner inspiration below!
Classic roasted chicken
The secret to a delicious chicken is buying the best quality bird you can find, such as a locally raised one from a small farm. For an extra-crisp and golden skin, pat chicken dry with paper towel and leave in the fridge (unwrapped) on a baking sheet overnight. Get this classic roasted chicken recipe.