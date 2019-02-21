16 Easy Muffin Recipes

1. Apple muffins

Use up the rest of your freshly picked apples in this classic muffin recipe. Get this apple muffins recipe.

2. Banana muffin

What’s the only thing better than a banana loaf? Banana muffins, of course. Get our banana muffin recipe.

3. Ultimate zucchini muffins

Who needs zucchini bread when you can have portable, grab-n-go muffins instead? Get our ultimate zucchini muffin recipe.

4. Rhubarb muffins

Stash some extra rhubarb aside during the spring season so you can whip up a batch of these delish, moist muffins. Get our rhubarb muffin recipe.

5. Bakery-style chocolate chip muffins

Our take on everyone’s favourite drive-through muffin. Get our bakery-style chocolate chip muffin recipe.

6. Cornmeal muffins

Cozy muffins that are perfect for snacking on, or pairing with a chunky bowl of chili. Get our cornmeal muffin recipe.

7. Spiced carrot cake muffins

We tested our spiced carrot cake loaf two ways — because there’s nothing more convenient than a grab-and-go muffin when you’re in a hurry (but the elegant loaf is better for entertaining). Get our spiced carrot cake muffin recipe.

8. Raisin bran muffins

Bran muffins — the surprisingly popular baked good you can’t get enough of. (We love eating them for breakfast.) Get our raisin bran muffin recipe.

9. Chocolate-zucchini muffins

These chocolate muffins get a nutritional boost from a secret ingredient – grated zucchini. (And you can’t even tell it’s in there.) Get our chocolate-zucchini muffin recipe.

10. Streusel-crunch blueberry muffins

With a crispy streusel topping, tons of fresh berries and a hint of nutty whole wheat, these aren’t your everyday blueberry muffins. Bonus: They’re deliciously moist inside! Get our streusel-crunch blueberry muffin recipe.

11. Pumpkin ale muffins

These muffins are a fall-favourite, but if you want to make them year-round (they’re that good), and can’t get your hands on pumpkin ale, cream ale works just as well. Get our pumpkin ale muffin recipe.

12. Chocolate-chunk loaf and muffins

Besides making a satisfying chocolate loaf, this not-too-sweet recipe also makes superb muffins. We’ve added bananas to keep them moist. Get our chocolate-chunk loaf and muffin recipe.

13. Chocolate brownie muffins

While these look like muffins, they’re really more like moist brownie cakes with nuggets of white chocolate tucked away in the centres. Irresistible! Get our chocolate brownie muffin recipe.

14. Double pumpkin streusel muffins

These sweetly spiced pumpkin muffins will leave your kitchen smelling like warm citrus and brown sugar. Get our double pumpkin streusel muffin recipe.

15. Blueberry muffins

These fresh blueberry and buttermilk muffins are a mouth-wateringly delicious treat. (Try them with fresh or frozen blueberries.) Get our blueberry muffin recipe.

16. Smoked gouda dinner muffin