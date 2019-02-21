Recipe Collections

16 Easy Muffin Recipes

From streusel-topped pumpkin to dark and chocolatey — these muffins don’t disappoint.



Muffins are a year-round standby, but they’re especially perfect when it’s cold out. From bakery-style chocolate chip to moist chocolate-zucchini muffins, there’s a recipe for just about everyone here. A favourite among the Chatelaine Kitchen team is our banana muffins — warm from the oven, with melting butter spread overtop. Find the muffin of your dreams below.

Apple muffins
How to make perfectly shaped muffins
