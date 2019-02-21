16 Easy Muffin Recipes

1. Apple muffins
It’s apple season! Photo, Erik Putz.
Use up the rest of your freshly picked apples in this classic muffin recipe. Get this apple muffins recipe.
2. Banana muffin
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
What’s the only thing better than a banana loaf? Banana muffins, of course. Get our banana muffin recipe.
3. Ultimate zucchini muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. Rhubarb muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
Stash some extra rhubarb aside during the spring season so you can whip up a batch of these delish, moist muffins. Get our rhubarb muffin recipe.
5. Bakery-style chocolate chip muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
6. Cornmeal muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
Cozy muffins that are perfect for snacking on, or pairing with a chunky bowl of chili. Get our cornmeal muffin recipe.
7. Spiced carrot cake muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
We tested our spiced carrot cake loaf two ways — because there’s nothing more convenient than a grab-and-go muffin when you’re in a hurry (but the elegant loaf is better for entertaining). Get our spiced carrot cake muffin recipe.
8. Raisin bran muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
Bran muffins — the surprisingly popular baked good you can’t get enough of. (We love eating them for breakfast.) Get our raisin bran muffin recipe.
9. Chocolate-zucchini muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
10. Streusel-crunch blueberry muffins
Photo, Jodi Pudge.
With a crispy streusel topping, tons of fresh berries and a hint of nutty whole wheat, these aren’t your everyday blueberry muffins. Bonus: They’re deliciously moist inside! Get our streusel-crunch blueberry muffin recipe.
11. Pumpkin ale muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
These muffins are a fall-favourite, but if you want to make them year-round (they’re that good), and can’t get your hands on pumpkin ale, cream ale works just as well. Get our pumpkin ale muffin recipe.
12. Chocolate-chunk loaf and muffins
Photo, Andreas Trottmansdorff.
13. Chocolate brownie muffins
While these look like muffins, they’re really more like moist brownie cakes with nuggets of white chocolate tucked away in the centres. Irresistible! Get our chocolate brownie muffin recipe.
14. Double pumpkin streusel muffins
Photo, George Whiteside.
15. Blueberry muffins
Photo, Istock.
These fresh blueberry and buttermilk muffins are a mouth-wateringly delicious treat. (Try them with fresh or frozen blueberries.) Get our blueberry muffin recipe.
16. Smoked gouda dinner muffin
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Who says muffins have to be sweet? Ditch the sugar in favour of some smoked gouda and onion. These savoury muffins are great as a snack or as a side dish at your next dinner. Get our smoked gouda dinner muffin recipe.