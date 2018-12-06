5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Squash and Lentil Soup

December is almost a week gone, and in between
holiday decorating, shopping and parties, is dinnertime. Stay on schedule (and well-fed) as the holiday fun ramps up — we’ll be baking all the holiday cookies next week — with the following five dinner recipes:
1. Monday: Red lentil coconut-miso soup
Photo, Erik Putz.
Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 8.
A hearty, healthy soup that makes enough for lunch-time leftovers (for the whole family) tomorrow. Kitchen tip: Look for pre-washed, pre-chopped kale in the supermarket to cut down on prep time. Get our red lentil coconut-miso soup recipe. 2. Tuesday: Hoisin chicken rice bowl
Photo, Erik Putz.
Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.
Keep your dinner game strong (and healthy) with a grain bowl packed with chicken, broccoli, brown rice, orange slices and cashews — plus a drizzle or sriracha for heat. Get our hoisin chicken rice bowl recipe. 3. Wednesday: Pan-fried mackerel with potato-watercress salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.
Tonight it’s all about easy pan-frying. Crispy-skinned fish paired with a rustic side salad of sautéed potatoes and bacon with fresh greens. Get our pan-fried mackerel and potato salad recipe. 4. Thursday: Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables and chili-garlic sauce
Photo, Erik Putz.
Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.
Looking for an easy and speedy meal option tonight? Toss everything onto a sheet pan, bake and voila! A delicious, minimal-mess meal that’s ready in no time. Get our recipe for sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables. 5. Friday: Classic spaghetti and meatballs
Photo, Erik Putz.
Ready in: 1 hour. Serves: 6.
A pasta-night classic you can master on the first try. From the homemade sauce to tasty beef and pork meatballs, it’s a cozy meal you can enjoy any night of the week. Get the recipe for our classic spaghetti and meatballs. 6. Dessert: Classic apple muffins
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 12.
Golden muffins filled with sweet chunks of apple are perfect for the cold days of winter. Get our classic apple muffins recipe.
