5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Squash and Lentil Soup

1. Monday: Red lentil coconut-miso soup

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 8.

A hearty, healthy soup that makes enough for lunch-time leftovers (for the whole family) tomorrow. Kitchen tip: Look for pre-washed, pre-chopped kale in the supermarket to cut down on prep time. Get our red lentil coconut-miso soup recipe.

2. Tuesday: Hoisin chicken rice bowl

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Keep your dinner game strong (and healthy) with a grain bowl packed with chicken, broccoli, brown rice, orange slices and cashews — plus a drizzle or sriracha for heat. Get our hoisin chicken rice bowl recipe.

3. Wednesday: Pan-fried mackerel with potato-watercress salad

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Tonight it’s all about easy pan-frying. Crispy-skinned fish paired with a rustic side salad of sautéed potatoes and bacon with fresh greens. Get our pan-fried mackerel and potato salad recipe.

4. Thursday: Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables and chili-garlic sauce

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Looking for an easy and speedy meal option tonight? Toss everything onto a sheet pan, bake and voila! A delicious, minimal-mess meal that’s ready in no time. Get our recipe for sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables.

5. Friday: Classic spaghetti and meatballs

Ready in: 1 hour. Serves: 6.

A pasta-night classic you can master on the first try. From the homemade sauce to tasty beef and pork meatballs, it’s a cozy meal you can enjoy any night of the week. Get the recipe for our classic spaghetti and meatballs.

6. Dessert: Classic apple muffins