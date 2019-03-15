10 Different Ways To Use Soft Tortillas

Wrap it, toast it, stuff it or fry it? Here’s the difference between a few of the seemingly similar dishes listed above:

What is a taco?

Hard or soft tortillas wrapped or folded around meats, seafoods, vegetables and cheese, with an assortment of garnishes, ranging from guacamole to cilantro, onions and more.

What is a tostada?

Spanish for “toasted,” this dish is typically served with a crisply toasted base.

What is a fajita?

Term used within Tex-Mex cuisine; tortillas are often served on a hot platter with grilled meats, fresh vegetables and sauces.

What is a quesadilla?

Tortillas filled with a variety of ingredients, from meats to vegetables and cheeses, that are folded in half and grilled to crisp up the outside and warmed through.

What is an enchilada?

A tortilla rolled and stuffed with a variety of ingredients, then covered in sauce (usually tomato-chilli).

What is a burrito?

Tortillas, stuffed with a variety of ingredients (from refried beans and meat, to add-ons like rice, vegetables and sour cream), that are wrapped or folded into a cylinder and lightly grilled.

