Our 6 Best Scone Recipes

The key to perfect scones is cold, grated butter — it’s what creates those beautiful flaky layers you love. For best results, grate butter or use a food processor or pastry knife to evenly distribute it through dough. Be sure to handle it as little as possible, to ensure the butter doesn’t melt before your scones go in the oven. (Note: if it starts to feel warm, just pop it into the fridge!) Get this classic butter scones recipe.