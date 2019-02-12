21 Of Our Best Tofu Recipes

1. Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Grilled satay tofu skewers
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
3. Pork and tofu cakes
Photo, Erik Putz.
In this recipe we’ve blended tofu and pork together — not only is the result delicious, it’s the perfect way to ease into adding different ingredients (like tofu) to the menu. Get our pork and tofu cakes recipe.
4. Tofu kedgeree
Photo, Erik Putz.
Topped with crisp, smoked tofu and fresh parsley, it’s all bright colours and flavours in this curried rice and cauliflower dish. Get our tofu kedgeree recipe.
5. Crispy tofu stir fry with peanut sauce
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Stir fry recipes are a weeknight saviour. Fast, saucy and delicious, all you need are some vegetables, a basic sauce and a protein of your choice. This recipe is customizable to your mood (it works just as well if you swap in chicken!). Get our crispy tofu stir fry with peanut sauce recipe.
6. Miso couscous tofu bowl
Photo, Sian Richards.
7. Gingery tofu and rice noodle soup
Photo, Erik Putz.
8. Black bean and tofu burgers
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
9. Baked-Tofu Banh Mi Wraps
Photo, Sian Richards.
10. Honey-ginger tofu and vegetable stir-fry
Photo, Erik Putz.
11. Tofu bites with orange-lime ponzu sauce
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
12. Faux pho
Laden with golden tofu and satiny noodles, this richly spiced Vietnamese comfort soup brings all the goods: veggies, protein, and mouthwatering flavour. Get our faux pho recipe.
13. Tofu okonomiyaki
Photo, Erik Putz.
14. Tibetan momo dumplings
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
15. One-dish Asian noodles
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
16. Honey-ginger tofu
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Packed with protein and including a generous helping of superfood on the side, this sautéed tofu with red quinoa and kale salad makes healthy look and taste good. Get our honey-ginger tofu recipe.
17. Tofu egg-noodle laksa soup
Photo, Erik Putz.
18. Sesame-ginger tofu and vegetables
Photo, John Cullen.
19. Golden-tofu soup
Photo, Michael Graydon.
20. Kale caesar salad with tofu croutons
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
A creamy Caesar is heavy on calories and low on nutrition. Our version dresses superfoods kale and cherries in a tangy, creamy vinaigrette (shhh, it’s tofu!) that’s outrageously good. Baked tofu croutons add a fabulous 27 g of protein to each plate. Get our kale caesar salad with tofu croutons recipe.
21. Coconut-curry tofu pita-pockets
Photo, Roberto Caruso.