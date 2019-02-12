21 Of Our Best Tofu Recipes

1. Sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables

Dinner doesn’t get much easier than this! A one-pan dish with ginger and garlic, plus chili sauce and heat, it’s an easy way to add a little plant-protein into your diet. (Did you know? Soy is the only plant source that is also a complete protein). Get our sheet pan tofu with sesame and roasted vegetables recipe.

2. Grilled satay tofu skewers

Coconut, curry and peanut marinated tofu gets crisped up on the grill for an amazingly simple and flavourful meatless skewer. Serve with a fresh and Thai herb salad for a complete meal. Get our grilled satay tofu skewers recipe.

3. Pork and tofu cakes

In this recipe we’ve blended tofu and pork together — not only is the result delicious, it’s the perfect way to ease into adding different ingredients (like tofu) to the menu. Get our pork and tofu cakes recipe.

4. Tofu kedgeree

Topped with crisp, smoked tofu and fresh parsley, it’s all bright colours and flavours in this curried rice and cauliflower dish. Get our tofu kedgeree recipe.

5. Crispy tofu stir fry with peanut sauce

Stir fry recipes are a weeknight saviour. Fast, saucy and delicious, all you need are some vegetables, a basic sauce and a protein of your choice. This recipe is customizable to your mood (it works just as well if you swap in chicken!). Get our crispy tofu stir fry with peanut sauce recipe.

6. Miso couscous tofu bowl

Topped with creamy avocado and crisp carrots, this miso couscous tofu bowl is addictive! Try it tonight. Get our miso-couscous tofu bowl recipe.

7. Gingery tofu and rice noodle soup

A cozy bowl of soup that’s the perfect antidote for chilly April showers. Get our gingery tofu and rice noodle soup recipe.

8. Black bean and tofu burgers

These burgers will satisfy any BBQ guest you have this summer (vegetarian or not). Get our black bean and tofu burgers recipe.

9. Baked-Tofu Banh Mi Wraps

Banh-mi usually refers to the popular Vietnamese meat-filled sandwich. But fear not vegetarians: we’ve got tofu banh-mi wraps for you to try tonight. Get our baked-tofu banh-mi wraps recipe.

10. Honey-ginger tofu and vegetable stir-fry

The combination of honey and ginger makes a spicy-sweet addition to this classic tofu and vegetable stir-fry. Get our honey-ginger tofu and vetegable stir-fry recipe.

11. Tofu bites with orange-lime ponzu sauce

Kick your tofu up a notch with a homemade citrusy, sweet, sour and salty ponzu sauce. Get our tofu bites recipe.

12. Faux pho

Laden with golden tofu and satiny noodles, this richly spiced Vietnamese comfort soup brings all the goods: veggies, protein, and mouthwatering flavour. Get our faux pho recipe.

13. Tofu okonomiyaki

These giant savoury Japanese pancakes are a winning mash-up of leftovers. Get our tofu okonomiyaki recipe.

14. Tibetan momo dumplings

Everyone loves dumplings — and every culture has its signature take. Try one of our favourite global flavours with our Tibetan dumplings recipe. Get our tibetan momo dumplings recipe.

15. One-dish Asian noodles

Tofu and broccoli sit on a sweet-soy bed of light vermicelli or glass noodles in this easy and healthy one-dish wonder. Get our one-dish Asian noodles recipe.

16. Honey-ginger tofu

Packed with protein and including a generous helping of superfood on the side, this sautéed tofu with red quinoa and kale salad makes healthy look and taste good. Get our honey-ginger tofu recipe.

17. Tofu egg-noodle laksa soup

Full of veggies, this rich coconut noodle soup also stars crisp tofu — making it a balanced weeknight meal and exotic comfort food. Get our tofu egg-noodle laksa soup recipe.

18. Sesame-ginger tofu and vegetables

This light but filling Asian dish is packed with fresh vegetables. Maple syrup adds a bit of sweet to enhance flavour. Get our sesame-ginger tofu and vegetables recipe.

19. Golden-tofu soup

Thanks to a package of pre-cut stir-fry vegetables, there’s virtually no prep for this robust and creamy Thai soup. Get our golden tofu soup recipe.

20. Kale caesar salad with tofu croutons

A creamy Caesar is heavy on calories and low on nutrition. Our version dresses superfoods kale and cherries in a tangy, creamy vinaigrette (shhh, it’s tofu!) that’s outrageously good. Baked tofu croutons add a fabulous 27 g of protein to each plate. Get our kale caesar salad with tofu croutons recipe.

21. Coconut-curry tofu pita-pockets