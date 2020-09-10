How To Make Grab 'n-Go Egg And Cheese Breakfast Muffins

Head out the door in record time by making these breakfast-savers the night before.

The back-to-school morning rush is upon us. And these pre-made egg muffins are perfect for the occasion.

With the right balance of protein and fat, which gets you to lunch with level energy and a clear head, these bite-sized concoctions are flavourful, vegetable-packed and can be made in very little time. The best part is you can make them in a big batch on Sunday night, storing them in the fridge and reheating before running out the door in the morning.

I chose spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and chives to add to my eggs, but the possibilities are endless. You can use any vegetables, herbs or cheese you have on hand.

Tip:Serve with toast, or sliced avocado.

Ingredients

6 eggs

1 cup spinach, finely chopped

4 medium size sun-dried tomatoes, finely sliced

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

2 tbsp goat cheese

Sea salt

Ground pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F

2. In a large mixing bowl whisk eggs

3. Add spinach, tomatoes, chives and a pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper

4. Cut six squares of parchment paper and line each space of a six-hole muffin tin with paper

5. Evenly divide egg mixture into the parchment paper

6. Top each with a few crumbles of goat cheese

7. Put in oven and bake 15-18 minutes until cooked through

8. Let cool and eat immediately or store in fridge for up to a week and reheat when needed

Nutrition facts

Serving size 65 g

Calories 110

Total Fat 8 g

Saturated Fat 3 g

Cholesterol 194 mg

Sodium 128 mg

Total carbohydrates 2 g

Sugar 1 g

Protein 9 g