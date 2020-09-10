How To Make Grab 'n-Go Egg And Cheese Breakfast Muffins

The back-to-school morning rush is upon us. And these pre-made egg muffins are perfect for the occasion.
With the right balance of protein and fat, which gets you to lunch with level energy and a clear head, these bite-sized concoctions are flavourful, vegetable-packed and can be made in very little time. The best part is you can make them in a big batch on Sunday night, storing them in the fridge and reheating before running out the door in the morning.
I chose spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and chives to add to my eggs, but the possibilities are endless. You can use any vegetables, herbs or cheese you have on hand.
Tip:Serve with toast, or sliced avocado.
Ingredients
6 eggs
1 cup spinach, finely chopped
4 medium size sun-dried tomatoes, finely sliced
2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
2 tbsp goat cheese
Sea salt
Ground pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350F
2. In a large mixing bowl whisk eggs
3. Add spinach, tomatoes, chives and a pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper
4. Cut six squares of parchment paper and line each space of a six-hole muffin tin with paper
5. Evenly divide egg mixture into the parchment paper
6. Top each with a few crumbles of goat cheese
7. Put in oven and bake 15-18 minutes until cooked through
8. Let cool and eat immediately or store in fridge for up to a week and reheat when needed
Nutrition facts
Serving size 65 g
Calories 110
Total Fat 8 g
Saturated Fat 3 g
Cholesterol 194 mg
Sodium 128 mg
Total carbohydrates 2 g
Sugar 1 g
Protein 9 g