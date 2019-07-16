Drinkable Yogurt Meal Prep

In partnership with Activia

Prep: 10 minutes

Keeps: From 24 hours to 5 days

Servings: 4 150 ml portions per flavour

Ingredients

For the drinkable yogurt base (repeat for each flavour)

250 ml (1 cup) Activia plain yogurt

250 ml (1 cup) milk (animal or plant-based)

For each flavour:

1. Strawberry and Vanilla Drinkable Yogurt

1 cup strawberries, fresh or frozen

1 tsp vanilla extract or 1/2 tsp powdered vanilla

2. Peach and Jalapeño Drinkable Yogurt

2 ripe peaches, peeled and pitted

1/2 jalapeño pepper, seeds and pith removed

3. Raspberry, Almond and Cardamom Drinkable Yogurt

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/2 tsp cardamom, ground

4. Avocado and Lime Drinkable Yogurt*

1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

The juice of ½ lime

Instructions

1. In a blender, place the drinkable yogurt base ingredients. Add the flavour ingredients of your choice. Process until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into 4 glass containers outfitted with airtight lids. Refrigerate.

3. Repeat base recipe with as many of the flavours as desired. Prepared drinkable yogurt keeps from 24 hours (for the avocado flavour) to 5 days (other flavours).

NOTE:

Because these drinkable yogurts are preservative-free, they will separate when refrigerated. Don’t worry: This doesn’t alter the flavour. Simply shake up and enjoy.

* You’ll want to consume this flavour within 24 hours because of avocado’s tendency to turn brown. That being said, while unsightly, a colour change doesn’t affect the flavour.