The Grocery Store Pudding The Queen Gifts Her Staff

The Queen is famous for countless things. One of the well-known fascinating tidbits about her is that she loves a bargain.

Her Majesty is famous for her penny-pinching habits, but she is also extremely generous, especially for Christmas. One of her holiday traditions is to give royal staff members a Christmas pudding. It is a long-held tradition that goes back to the Queen’s grandfather George V, according to the royal website. This year, Her Majesty is said to be placing a large order for Tesco’s Finest Matured Christmas Pudding.

It is described as a “wonderfully rich, moist pudding.” The vegetarian-friendly pudding is “packed with plump vine fruits and glacé cherries and made with cider, Courvoisier® Vs Cognac, Amontillado sherry, oak-aged French brandy and ruby port for a deeper flavour.” It is crafted from specialists who’ve been making Christmas puddings for more than 100 years, and the puddings will be 12 months matured by Christmas Day. Each festive dessert has a value of approximately $10.26.

In the past, the Queen has reportedly given Christmas puddings from Harrods or Fortnum & Mason, which can sell for much more. Therefore, the Tesco puddings reduce the cost of the Queen’s Christmas presents, which she personally pays for herself through the Privy Purse. When you consider that she buys Christmas puddings for 1,500 staff members, that can be a significant savings.

Come Christmas, Her Majesty reportedly gives 620 presents to her loved ones and staff, which cost approximately $52,200. and on top of that, she sends out 750 cards. According to a former royal aide, royal staff members are usually given a small piece of china from the palace gift shop or a book token in addition to the Christmas pudding.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, members of the royal household are said to line up and receive the wrapped gifts personally from the Queen. At this time, she thanks them for the services.

Since the Queen hosts the Royal Family at Sandringham every year, staff get their presents before she leaves for her Christmas break.

The Royal Family finish trimming their Christmas tree on Christmas Eve and exchange gifts then. The adults often get jokey presents. The children have put in a few requests this year. Princess Charlotte reportedly wants a pony for Christmas while Prince George would like some soccer-themed presents.