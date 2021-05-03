Princess Charlotte's 6th Birthday Portrait Was Taken By Kate Middleton

Kate took the candid shot of her middle child at their country home over the weekend.

Happy 6th birthday, Princess Charlotte! Prince William and Kate followed their family tradition of releasing birthday portraits of their kids, and Lottie’s new photo shows she’s all grown up. She also looks a lot like her dad, no?

In the candid shot, taken by Kate this past weekend outside their country home in Norfolk, the young royal smiles at the camera in a floral-print dress (by Rachel Riley, according to Hello! Canada), with her blond hair loose around her shoulders.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released five new photos of their little girl, taken while the family was volunteering, packing and delivering food to isolated pensioners. Kate took these photos, too.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Cambridge fam. Prince Louis turned three on April 23, marking the day with a new photo taken by Kate of the preschooler proudly wearing his backpack to bike to his first day of school. A week later, Prince William and Kate released the sweetest video of their family hanging out outdoors to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The kids definitely stole the show in the montage, where Charlotte and Louis were an adorably rambunctious pair, playing hide and seek in the woods with William and riding on a teeter totter. The Cambridges ended the day with some roasted marshmallows.

But they’re in for another yummy treat for Charlotte’s big day: homemade cake. A few years ago, Kate told Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas special that she loves making the kids over-the-top birthday cakes.

Prince William’s birthday is next up on June 21, when he turns 39, and a month later we’ll be treated to a new photo of Prince George, who turns eight on July 22.