Princess Charlotte Volunteers In New Birthday Portraits

The series of portraits were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s only daughter celebrated her fifth birthday on May 2. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released sweet portraits of the growing princess–and they show her pitching in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series of portraits were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, just like last year. But unlike the 2019 series, three of them feature William and Kate’s daughter volunteering. The sweet little girl is seen filling bags with food and dropping off packages to elderly and vulnerable people near the Queen’s Sandringham estate. The bags reportedly featured homemade pasta created in the Cambridges’ own kitchen at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk.

In the fourth portrait, Charlotte looks confidently at the camera. She wears a houndstooth Zara dress in all four pictures.

The portraits were taken last week, when Charlotte, her mom and dad and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis spent two-and-a-half hours delivering food to people near Sandringham. They were pitching in as part of the Sandringham Estate’s volunteer initiative, in which staff have helped deliver 1,000 meals to people in the community.

We’re thrilled to see William and Kate making sure their children are actively involved in volunteering and giving back to the community from an early age. It’s important to begin with, but the coronavirus pandemic has added an extra layer of dimension. Princess Diana, Charlotte’s late grandmother, would be so proud of her.

We last saw Charlotte with the entire Cambridge family on April 23 when they made a very special appearance on BBC One’s The Big Night In special to show their appreciation for front line and health care workers during thecoronavirus pandemic. William did a very funny comedy bit with Stephen Fry before heading to the front door of Anmer Hall, stepping out with his family and clapping for frontline workers who are helping battle COVID-19 across the world.

The day also marked little Louis’s second birthday! Just like with Charlotte’s special day, William and Kate released a series of portraits in honour of their youngest son’s birthday.

The four photos showed the growing boy getting covered in rainbow paint! He was likely making handprint art to honour health care workers in the United Kingdom, who are battling COVID-19. The photos were also taken by the talented Duchess of Cambridge.

The last few weeks have featured many milestones for the Royal Family. Charlotte’s great-grandmother, the Queen, celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21. Kate and William marked their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29.

On May 6, the Cambridge’s cousin, Archie, will turn one! It is expected that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will release a portrait of their son for the big day.

“You can expect to see him,” a spokesperson for the couple told the Sunday Times, according to HELLO! UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also celebrate their second wedding anniversary on May 19.

Happy birthday Princess Charlotte! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter is 5. These lovely new photographs by Kate show her helping her family deliver food – including fresh homemade pasta made by the Cambridges – to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/GqHRCLLgGK — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 1, 2020

Editor’s note:

I hope you enjoyed reading this article from Chatelaine. Our team is working hard to create quality content that informs and inspires during this difficult time.

But making a magazine—and the stories we put online—isn’t free. Chatelaine is built on the hard work and dedication of our writers, editors and production staff. If you can afford it, buying a year-long subscription to our print magazine is a great way to support the work we do—and our team would truly appreciate it. You can do so for $15 ($2.50 per issue!).

Chatelaine has remained an iconic Canadian brand for more than 90 years thanks to its award-winning journalism, triple-tested recipes, trustworthy health advice and joy-sparking style and decor content. If you can, please subscribe here to help ensure we can continue creating journalism that matters to Canadian women.

Sincerely,

Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief, Chatelaine