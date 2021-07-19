Prince Harry To Release 'Honest And Moving' Memoir Next Year

Prince Harry is set to open up in an “honest and moving” memoir that will be published in the fall of 2022.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, which will be released through Penguin Random House, will be a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him,” a press release says.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistake, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book will also have an audiobook edition. Its title hasn’t been revealed yet. Harry also said he wants to donate proceeds to charity.

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world renowned leaders, icons and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

“Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for this reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

Harry has had an eventful life. He and Prince William unfortunately lost their mother, Princess Diana, at early ages, when she was involved in a fatal car crash in 1997. The Duke of Sussex was just 12 years old at the time.

Harry then went on to attend Eton College before completing a gap year in Australia and Lesotho, where he and Prince Seeiso would later found Sentebale, a charity a charity helping children and young people in that country.

After attending military training at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Harry completed two tours in Afghanistan in 2007-2008 and 2012-2013. His time there helped shape some of his charitable endeavours, since he founded the Invictus Games a year after he returned from his second tour to help wounded service members and veterans reconnect with their bodies through sport.

Prior to meeting Duchess Meghan in 2016, Harry worked with William and Duchess Kate to found Heads Together, a mental health campaign. Issues related to mental well-being have continued to be important to Harry.

Harry and Meghan married in 2018, welcomed son Archie nearly a year later and stepped down as senior royals in early 2020. They’ve since moved to the United States, signed major production deals with Netflix, Spotify and many other companies and welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in June.

Harry’s memoir will be the second time he’s opened up about his early life over the last year. Back in May, his mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, premiered on Apple TV+. In it, Harry details the effect losing his mother had on him and how he’s continuing to take care of his mental health.