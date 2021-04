Aries

March 21-April 19

If you’ve been burning yourself out, this week is bound to be pretty exhausting for you, Aries. Try not to take your stresses at face value as your perceptions may be a little bit off. Prioritize getting yourself centred, present and grounded. You are unlikely to have control, but if you are right with yourself, managing the rest of your life will become that much easier.

