Your Weekly Horoscope: September 5 – September 11, 2018

1. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 If you can put aside your resistance to change, your fears of being wrong, and your desire for it all to “make sense”, you’ll quickly gain the very clarity you seek, Virgo. Your problem isn’t one of understanding, it’s one of motivation — if you can clarify what you want to get from your goals, your plans themselves will crystallize more gracefully for you. The hardest way isn’t the best or the only way. Seek your simplest, foundational truth this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

2. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 You’re on the right path and pointed in the right direction, but that doesn’t mean that you’re getting exactly what you want. It’s confusing, but don’t fixate too much on the prize while you’re in the middle of the game. It’s important that you allow for your ambitions to shift through your process. As you gain momentum, you’re likely to find that you are changed by the journey you’re on, and what you uncover of yourself on it. Take it one day at a time, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

3. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 The struggles you’re engaged in are not meant to oppress you, they’re meant to help you gain clarity. Sometimes knowing what you don’t want is as powerful as knowing what you do want. This week you will have the opportunity to fall back on your old foolishness or find a new way. The former is easier in the short-term, but ultimately puts off the inevitable – change. Breathe and seek the most peaceful path instead of the “best answer,” dear Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

4. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 Ready, set, go! Get ready for a burst of energy, sweet Sagittarius, and make sure you consciously direct it. There’s what you want right now and then what you want down the road. Make sure that you’re not sacrificing your future for some momentary or fleeting gain in the now. You can have it all if you creatively pace yourself and your commitments. Strive to strike a balance between the big picture and the myriad of little things demanding your attention this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

5. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 When you’re right with yourself it’s so much easier to manage the inevitable compromises that you need to make in life. This week you are likely to feel guided in a new or different direction than you expected, but try to go with it, Capricorn. Staying the same is only a good thing for a period of time; growth requires change, and change yields instability. This week, embrace the process, even as you’re still developing your vision for where it’s taking you. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

6. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Uncertainty is no fun, but it can also be a really fertile state. Seek the potential in what you don’t know, what has yet to develop, and what is possible, but not guaranteed. As Mars enters your sign this week you’re likely to have a boost of energy, but that isn’t the same as clarity. Get intentional so that you can leverage your motivation into inspired action, Aquarius. You’re ready to step into the unknown to co-create something better. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

7. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 There can be a fine line between deferring to others and considering their needs when you do what you do, but we all must mind it. This week you may want to make a change that adversely impacts the people around you. This may or may not be the right thing for you to do, but for sure you need to approach things with careful consideration. While you can’t please all the people all of the time, you don’t get a pass for your own inconsiderate behavior, either. Do your thing and bear the consequences, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

8. Aries

March 21-April 19 You can take on other people’s traumas and dramas, but that won’t help you or anyone else one bit. It is far more important to show up and be present than it is to try to fix things for others, dear Aries. This week your relationships are at a subtle, but deeply important, state of flux. How you proceed will lay the framework for what’s to come, so tread with compassion, not pity. Bear witness to your loved ones in a way that makes them feel seen, not like your project. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

9. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Are you a good friend to yourself? No matter how reliable your willpower is, even you have limits, Taurus. This week you’re likely to find that you’ve taken on more than you can handle in an emotionally present way. That’s inevitable at least some of the time, but it’s important that you respond sagely, this week. Try your best to engage in healthy self-care habits, so even if what you really need is to check out, you won’t create extra problems for yourself in the morning. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

10. Gemini

May 21-June 21 When everyone is going through it is when you have a harder time not giving in to distractions. Things are changing, Twin Star, and it’s not clear how they are or where it’ll take you. You can hold on tight, totally let go, or try to ride the current, but it’s time to make a choice. This week’s New Moon is an especially fertile time for you to pick a lane. Align yourself with what you need, so that you can respond with intention to what you’ve got, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

11. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Your circumstances are likely to kick up some uncomfortable feelings this week, and it’s wise to sit with them. If you rush away from your emotions in an effort to fix something that isn’t broken, you’ll end up further from wellbeing and more confused to boot. Practice embodying the strength of character that you have such an easy time sharing with others for your own sweet and salty self, Moonchild. Sitting with difficulties may feel like inactivity, but it’s really a much-needed kindness. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

12. Leo