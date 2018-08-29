Your Horoscope for September 2018

1. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 It's time for you to take the wheel, Virgo! If you're willing to move forward step by step, you're absolutely going to get where you want to go. The trick is in pointing yourself in the direction of the right things. Your job this month is to look at your goals and desires, and to make sure that they reflect what's real and true for you. There's a risk that you've gotten so caught up in what's in front of you that you lost track of what you really want.

2. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 If you take on too much of other people's problems, it's not possible to have the needed energy to advance your own life. If you aren't available to support the people you care about, you end up making them feel like your therapist instead of your friend. It's all about balance, Libra. Look at the places within your relationships that need a more tempered approach, and then chose to do the work this month, even if it's awkward going at first.

3. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 When you give of yourself in ways that are disingenuous, it's easy to slip into resentments and frustrations. This month you're on the hook for what you do, and the very things that motivate your actions. Love yourself enough to honour your own needs and limits before you go tending to others, Scorpio. Love others enough to let them know why you're not there for them, and if you wish you could be, let them know that, too. Participate honestly in the process of cultivating closeness.

4. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 Hold tight, Sagittarius. This isn't the time for jumping in before you're ready or for winging it, even if that approach generally works for you. Try to fortify your insides before you go trying to figure out your relationships. People are confusing, and the last thing you need is to miss out on chances to rise to the occasion just because you were trying to know the unknowable mystery of what makes them do what they do. Pace yourself this month, my love.

5. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 This month may present some challenges to your control issues, but don't fret, Capricorn. This only means that you have the chance to grow beyond them. When you don't know the path forward is the perfect time to actually use the self-care tools that you've spent so much energy cultivating. How you do what you do is of the utmost importance while things develop — don't get so fixated on the destination that you sabotage the path on your way there.

6. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 When you feel stuck it's easy to act out in total frustration, but it won't get your needs met. Get grounded before you get going, Aquarius. Consider not only what you want to do, but what outcome you intend to emerge from your actions. This month you run the risk of acting in ways that satisfy your feelings, but not your goals. The fastest way out is in, my love. Tend to your feels so that they don't trip you up and slow your progress down.

7. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 All things pass; the good, the bad, and the awkward. Stay present and open to learning from it all. As you grow, it's easier to recognize your moods as passing instead of defining. This month marks a time of great emotional development — you may have an easy flow or you may be confronted with challenges, but either way the opportunity is the same: to not become too attached to your circumstances or your feelings about them, Pisces.

8. Aries

March 21-April 19 It's OK to ask for help when you need it, to lean on others, or to not have it together, Aries. This month may confront you with some confusing feelings and conditions, and how you approach them is everything. You don't need to prove yourself. You're allowed a learning curve. Explore the unknown and the underdeveloped in your life without judgment. You have the chance to become a healthier, more whole you, so take it, my love.

9. Taurus

April 20-May 20 In order to grow into the person you want to be, you first must let go of the ways and attachments that have held you back. Growth can be scary, but the devil you know is not necessarily the kinder devil, Taurus. It's time to do things that you believe are right, even when they intimidate or frighten you. You are at the precipice of major and exciting change; don't let your fear of instability hold you back.

10. Gemini

May 21-June 21 How you engage with your fears will define you – not the things that you're scared of, but your response to them, Twin Star. It's time to pull yourself up and become the person you want to be. No more hiding behind indecision or uncertainty. You're ready to move forward, but unlikely to get instant results. Do the right thing because it's right, and not because of what it'll do for you, my love.

11. Cancer

June 22-July 22 September is an excellent time for thinking about the foundations of your life, your projects, and your relationships. All successful enterprise happens in shifts and stages, and each of them is invaluable. Being at the beginning doesn't mean that you won't get to the end, only that the work in front of you is more preliminary, but ultimately very important. Don't be in such a rush to get there that you miss out on where you're at, Moonchild.

12. Leo