Your Weekly Horoscope: November 7 – 13, 2018

1. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 The new moon in your sign on the 7th marks a powerful shift for you, Scorpio. This can be a time when you feel overwhelmed and shut down, or you rise to the occasion by using the tools and inner resources at your disposal. Be your own best ally, my love. Show up for yourself, wherever you’re at, and put into practice your hard-earned wisdom, even if your feels would have you regress back into old habits. You’ve got this. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

2. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 Don’t get so caught up looking around you for excuses that you check out from the story as it unfolds. You are here now, and you have a part to play in the events of your life. Don’t forget why you’re in it, Sagittarius. Reconnect with your sense of purpose and let that guide you — not being right, not rushing to the part where you know what it was all for. Get accustomed to uncertainty and strive to pair it with faith and patience, this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 Your fears are likely to catch up with you this week if you’re not careful, my salty friend. Instead of losing yourself in a soup of what ifs, try starting with accepting where you’re at — including the parts that are yet unknown. You can only make plans based on the information you have, so start there. Don’t overwhelm yourself by taking on too much, or trying to cultivate a long-view when so many details are blocking your view — do only what you can today, and handle tomorrow tomorrow, Cappy. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

4. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 The new moon on the 7th may fill you with a sense of purpose or highlight that you’ve strayed from having one. You may have to take a slow road forward — but that doesn’t mean that you won’t get there. Find strength in your vulnerability, and a purpose that can propel you to whatever comes next. This week is bound to reveal something that you’ve been trying to avoid dealing with, and while it’s not fun, it was really a matter of time, Aquarius. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

5. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 You seriously need a break, Pisces. You are likely to have people around you with lots of demands this week, and it’s on you to articulate and honour your own limits. It’s not true generosity when you don’t give it with an open heart. Saying no to a person is not the same as denouncing them — give yourself the same latitude as you would offer to others. You get to do what works for you in a healthy way, even when it’s a bit complicated. Prioritize self-care, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.



6. Aries

March 21-April 19 You can find your best self, peace, or the path forward — but it won’t happen by avoiding your stresses or by overwhelming yourself to the point of paralysis. It’s time to take stock of the big picture — look at your goals, and look at how far you’ve come. Don’t be in such a rush to fill in the details that you do so before you are clear about your modus operandi. Believe it or not, you can put some things down now and deal with them more effectively later. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

7. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You’ve got all of the tools you need to get up and make it happen, but right now that’s not the best course forward. This week’s new moon in your relationship house is a great opportunity to slow down and get grounded, Taurus. Things are changing and it won’t do you well to have knee-jerk reactions. Take the time you need to consider your past. Commit to learning from your experiences instead of dooming yourself to repeat them, dear Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

8. Gemini

May 21-June 21 When things slow down is when you start to stress out. Don’t confuse the space in your life (where you’re meant to create infrastructure) with being stuck. Sometimes the movement in your life is meant to be internal, and sometimes it’s about productivity and action. Slow down and regroup this week, Twin Star. Realign your plans with your circumstances. Be willing to make carefully considered changes based on the information that you have now, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

9. Cancer

June 22-July 22 This week’s new moon is likely to put you right in your element, sweet Moonchild. Show up emotionally for yourself and the people in your life. Allow the wisdom of your heart, including all that you’ve learned and lost, to inspire you to hold space for others and for yourself. You’re in a unique position to honour your feels and to hold space for others, too. Align yourself with the generosity of spirit that helps you to not only have peace within yourself, but to generate it with the world around you. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

10. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Letting go is hard work, even when what you’re letting go of is absolutely the right thing to do. This week is likely to kick up some seriously sad feels, but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad feels — or an indication that you’re off track. Don’t confuse what you’re feeling with a green light or a red light. In other words, your feelings are a response to your situation right now and the baggage you came here with. Be patient and kind as you work through them, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

11. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 You don’t need to know what’s coming next in order to be safe. This week you’re likely to feel triggered by your control issues. Instead of taking those feelings at face value, try to investigate them. Why do you want control? And truly – of what? Dig deeper into your reactions so that you don’t end up relocating messes instead of cleaning them up. Or — better yet — try not creating them in the first place. Change yourself before you go trying to change others, Virgo. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

12. Libra