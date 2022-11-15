Your Weekly Horoscope: November 16 - 22, 2022

When things don’t go the way you prefer them to go, it’s easy to assume the worst, but your assumptions aren’t necessarily accurate.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

In most circumstances, though it’s difficult, being unattached is beneficial. Keep a particularly strong lookout for your tendency to chase perfection. Take caution if you find yourself seeking that walking-on-a-cloud feeling or the ultimate fix to your struggles. Things ebb and flow as they are meant to, and that means you’ll sometimes feel anxious and other times wonderful. Stay present for the journey, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Who to blame and other stories that justify how you got to where you are—these are a waste of your precious time this week. Instead, strive to focus your attention on your resources. There are the things, the time, and the relationships that can support you in moving in the direction that you want and achieving the things you need. You don’t need results this week—you need direction.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, Capricorn. This week it may be tempting for you to take on other people’s stresses, but it isn’t wise. Do your best to stay grounded in your own energy so that you can manage your own motivations and behaviours. If you allow yourself to get caught up in other people’s dramas, you are likely to end up an actor in them, and nobody wants that.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week, it’s important that you notice the difference between being optimistic and disassociated. Fixating on your anxieties is not helpful, but ignoring or denying them isn’t much better. Take a breath and tap into your feelings so that you can understand and then support them. To prevent the past from repeating itself in the future, get grounded in the present, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Being vulnerable is super uncomfortable, and it can be easy to translate that discomfort into a warning that something is wrong. Sometimes you just feel vulnerable because you do. This week, it’s important that you seek balance in how you relate to your emotions and internal dialogue. In doing so you can achieve greater clarity and preserve your energy for what really counts, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

You may be feeling the urge to make impulsive changes, but this isn’t the best time to do that, Aries. Slow down—invest your attention and energy into your top priorities. Not only will you be fortifying your foundations, but you’ll also be creating space in your life for new things to organically emerge. Instead of going boldly forward, go boldly within.

April 20-May 20

You may feel pretty overwhelmed this week, and while that’s no fun, don’t confuse how you’re feeling with your value. In other words, you may be feeling awful, but other people may not know it, or your situation may actually be bursting with potential, or any other combination of realities. Do your best to nurture your heart without catastrophizing your life, sweet Taurus.

May 21-June 21

The next best step doesn’t have to be the ultimate, forever step—it’s just for now. This week is an important time for you to explore unexpected opportunities for growth. It’s essential that you approach this from a centred place inside yourself. Cultivate healthy boundaries, and communicate them clearly with others. But nothing needs to be written in stone—take an exploratory approach, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

If you’re feeling particularly anxious or finding yourself fixated on stressful things—especially stuff that is out of your control—then it’s time to get centred. When you get too caught up in your emotions or anxieties, it becomes very difficult to tap into and receive the wisdom of your intuition. Get present so that you can align with your wisdom, even if that requires you to work through some uncomfortable internal dialogue.

July 23-Aug. 22

You may find yourself dealing with annoyances and disappointments this week. How you respond to them is far more important than the frustrations themselves. Your resiliency is being confronted, and it’s a test of your emotional maturity and stamina. Establish healthy boundaries with yourself as you cope with stressors. You’re at a turning point worth taking seriously, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When things don’t go the way you prefer them to go, it’s easy to assume the worst, but your assumptions aren’t necessarily accurate this week. Feel all your feelings, no matter how sad or bad they are, but don’t weave a narrative to justify your emotions—at least not while you’re in your most activated state! Feel what you feel, then gather yourself up and look for the opportunities and potential in your situation.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If uncertainty hits you this week, take a broad-minded view, Libra. There are so many little things that are out of your control, but if you’re able to stay focused on the big picture of what you can do for yourself and others, it will bring you both a sense of comfort and purpose. Rather than bartering with the universe for a desired outcome, seek out the right action just because it’s right.

