Your Weekly Horoscope: June 29-July 5, 2022

June 22-July 22

There are patterns of behavior that you’ve worked hard to outgrow, and that’s awesome. The trouble is that the universe loves to test! This week you are likely to find yourself in situations wherein it would be easier to fall back on old ways of being, even though you technically know better. Allow your past to be the sage teacher that you trust, and take steps, even if they are baby steps, towards being more authentic, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s really hard to let go, especially when you don’t have something to hold on to. This week may find you in the throes of major change and within that, you may be feeling pretty bold. The key is to honour your passions and channel them wisely. Take a moment to consider your actions before moving boldly forward. You don’t have to do anything quickly or find perfect solutions right away. Explore your options and the different ways that you can exercise your potential.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

As you strive to create foundations in your life, you are likely to run into roadblocks this week. This may be a result of moving too fast or trying to take on too much, too soon. Be prepared to make some potentially difficult decisions, Virgo. You may need to pause, change course in a major way, or make some subtle but meaningful adjustments to your plans. Just don’t let your fears make the decisions for you.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Pace yourself, Libra. This week, you may feel tempted to come at your goals hard and take on more than you can sustain in a healthy way. It may feel like people are pressuring you to do more. I’m not saying to do less, but if you’re more judicious with how you prioritize and act on your goals, you’ll actually be more effective and you’ll feel better. Don’t seek the best ways, seek the best ways for you, my love.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Inner peace is not a destination; it’s a dance. The places you allow your mind to focus and return to have a meaningful impact on your internal sense of safety and calm. This week, it’s wise to bolster your mental wellness, Scorpio. Practice being okay with what you don’t know. Breath through your negative obsessions instead of leaning into them, and release your attachment to the ideas and dynamics that you know are holding you back.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

There’s a lot of defensive energy in the air this week, and this is not a bandwagon you ought to jump on. Do your best to sort through your strongest emotions with care, Sagittarius. If you don’t understand your own motives, you’re likely to be surprised by how things turn out. Stay the course, and pair introspection with active engagement instead of pitting one against the other.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Your emotions, no matter how positive, negative, overwhelming, or hard-to-access they may be, are yours to manage. Having the ability to sit with and decipher your own feelings is essential for a successful life. This means that whether you’re feeling joy or sadness, your capacity to experience these things is important. Confront your fears by feeling them this week, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This isn’t the time to sit on the sidelines, Aquarius. Your ability to reflect and process information is strong, and with that can come a certain kind of responsibility. Find ways of participating in your life and the world around you that promote the conditions you wish to see. Whether you feel called to be a leader or to be a supportive agent, do what needs to be done; this week is the time for passionate participation.

Feb. 19-March 20

You don’t have to take on the world in order to participate in it, Pisces. This week your challenge is to have healthy emotional boundaries with the things you care most about. This will empower you to not only do what you need to do but to feel right with yourself as you do it. A big part of what I’m talking about is freeing yourself from fear and honouring your heart with your actions.

March 21-April 19

This week is all about your ego. You may feel like people are trying to put you in a corner, but we all know nobody puts Aries in a corner! Do your best to feel all of your feelings without reacting defensively or bringing more aggression to your situation than is needed. Strive to be interested the possibilities for growth within it. Power struggles don’t often bring peace; find ways to approach your problems that help you to feel better, not better than.

April 20-May 20

You’re moving through some meaningful and potentially life-altering changes, Taurus. Because of this, you may feel the need to be extra careful or self-protective this week, and if that’s the case, trust that instinct! Don’t confuse that with dragging your feet. Being scared of change, even wonderful change, is perfectly normal. Just don’t get in the way of your own progress, my love.

May 21-June 21

When people feel their worst, they tend to act their worst as well. This week, you may find yourself having to deal with someone who is acting out of fear or scarcity, and you’re most likely to react with your hackles up. You don’t need to get defensive; understand that other people acting poorly is a reflection on them, not you. Reflect on the role you’ve played, and if you found no wrongdoing, do your utmost to simply let go.

