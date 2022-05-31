Your Weekly Horoscope: June 1-June 7, 2022

May 21-June 21

Things are changing all around you and it may feel chaotic or challenging, but it’s ultimately for the best. Responsibility is simply the ability to respond; you are in a phase of development that is requiring you to respond with care and intention. It would be very easy and certainly very tempting to slip into old patterns, but you have worked hard to grow and this isn’t the time to lose track of your evolution. Show up in new ways, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

If you have been overstimulated, taken on too much recently, or are just emotionally tapped, it’s time to focus on fortifying your energy. True self-care does not exist in a vacuum; in fact, self-care is interwoven into your capacity to be a good friend, family member, and even community member. Seek ways of nurturing yourself that don’t just make you feel good in the short term but actually strengthen you overall as a person.

July 23-Aug. 22

You have the insight and resources that you need, but that doesn’t mean that the timing is right. If you are feeling attached to the way you think things “should“” be, you’re likely to try to rush yourself or your situation when what you really need is to sit with it. You don’t need proof, and you don’t need everything all at once—as much as you would certainly like those things. Invest your energies into what is right, even if it’s a slog this week, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

They say that the truth will set you free, but everything has its cost. If you haven’t been honest with yourself lately, you’re likely to have an especially rough time of it this week. If you’re feeling stymied or blocked, it’s important that you ask yourself whether something is wrong or whether you simply don’t have enough information quite yet. Try to slow down, gather your energy, and assess your situation, dear Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week you may find yourself confronted by the urge to figure things out, find definitive answers, or to generally force things to be ready, even when they are not. Do your best to stay present, Libra. Even if this moment is uncomfortable or painful to bear, you are here now for a reason. Locating your agency within your circumstances isn’t a magic solution, but it is the empowerment that you need as you find the best ways of coping that you can at this time.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you find yourself stressing out over what could happen or what you fear others are thinking or feeling, it’s time to rein yourself in. Allow your fears to inform you about what it is that needs your care and attention, Scorpio. If you behave defensively or react without consideration, you’re likely to create more of a mess and be further from a solution. Stay with your stresses and worries by being inquisitive about what’s propagating them. In this way, you will be able to identify your next best move.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The best way forward is together. This week, the role of collaboration cannot be overstated in regards to your wellness. You may see an ideal path forward, but that doesn’t mean other people agree with you or are ready to move in that direction. If you push others further or faster than they’re ready for, they may shut down altogether, and that would create more upsets than it’s worth. Ask questions, listen to the answers, and let them inform your strategies as you move ahead.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You can do everything right, and things can still go wrong. Life is like that! Attempt to redirect from being so rewards-driven, Capricorn. Instead, be kind and be generous with others simply because it’s in alignment with your values. You are going through an important emotional shift in which you can become more mature and better resourced as a person in the world. While this is slow and uncomfortable work, it’s totally worth it. Do your best, even when you’re feeling your worst.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The frustration that you’re feeling may make you want to throw in the towel, shut down, or even push others away. This week, it’s important that you cultivate self-acceptance. When you acknowledge and accept who you are and where you’re at, it is easier to take risks that will eventually pay off, to find your light, and to even turn its brightness up. If you can learn from the way you’re feeling, this is a powerful time for planting seeds and starting something new.

Feb. 19-March 20

Being in a situation where you feel like you have to rely on yourself and you don’t have the support or guidance you would prefer can be pretty demoralizing. That said, it’s also an opportunity for you to tap into your resourcefulness and to trust yourself. This week, you may be feeling pretty anxious about “getting things right,” but you really don’t need to be perfect, Pisces. What you need is to accept that some things are out of your control and to simply try your best.

March 21-April 19

You won’t get very far obsessing on what other people are saying or doing—or trying to figure out what their motives are. This week it’s all about having and holding your boundaries. Being self-protective empowers you to not engage in unhealthy dynamics. Others may not like it, and it may feel really awkward to you, but at the end of the day taking responsibility for yourself means doing what is right and not just what’s easy.

April 20-May 20

If you allow anxiety and scarcity to guide your thinking, you will succeed in finding more things to feel anxious about or lacking in. Your best move is to get grounded, reflect on your past, and learn from it. Feeling down and confused is not the same as not knowing what’s happening. The patterns playing themselves out in your life aren’t foreign to you. Stop obsessing and simply sit down with your emotions, Taurus.