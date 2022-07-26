Your Weekly Horoscope: July 27-August 2, 2022

July 23-Aug. 22

On the 28th there will be a new moon in your sign—all hail Leo! This is an astrologically fertile time for setting intentions, planting seeds, and generally starting something new. The tricky thing is that on the same day, Mercury will be square to Uranus, which means the unexpected may get in the way of even the best-laid plans. Strive to be receptive and flexible this new moon, and you will be making the most of this special moment in your season.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Whether or not you love where things currently are, taking a big-picture approach to understand and accept them is key. Things are moving quickly all around you, and you’re unlikely to be able to slow them down. Do your utmost to maintain your agency and your voice through it all. You don’t need to have ultimate control over something in order to have your perspective heard. Show up in ways that reflect your heart this week, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’ve ever tried to grow something from seed, you know that it’s a risky enterprise. Sometimes you get strong growth, sometimes not so much. Either way, it’s a waiting game—you plant, you water, you wait. Life is much the same; just because you don’t see new growth peeking through the dirt, doesn’t mean that it isn’t coming or that your efforts are wasted, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

As you move through the heavy Taurus energy of this week, you may feel like digging in your heels, but this is not a wise move. As you respond to the unexpected, stay aligned with what sparks joy in your life. You’re likely to need to clarify and assert some boundaries, and as uncomfortable as that might be, it’s not a bad thing. Devote care to yourself, and be a loving and protective friend to yourself, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You may be feeling a fair amount of anxiety this week, and the best thing to do in the face of this is to consider whether or not you’re trying to know the unknowable. If you can come to a state of acceptance about what you cannot understand or control, it will be significantly easier for you to cope. Be on the lookout for your own patterns, and take responsibility for the role you play within them, sweet Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You always have a choice, Capricorn. You may not have a good one or the one you want, but when you can align with your own agency to make conscientious choices, it helps you stay in alignment with yourself. Take stock of what you’re consenting to and why—especially if you’re in a bind this week. Don’t let the hectic nature of life distract you from your own agency and ability to own what you are or aren’t doing, my love.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The new moon in your house of relationships on the 28th may spark some exciting and possibly unexpected dynamics in your interpersonal life. Instead of reflecting what seems to be happening around you, strive to behave in ways that reflect who you want to be. In other words, don’t lose track of yourself in moments of passion. If you’re going to take risks, endeavour to make sure that they are well-considered, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with fear or trapped in scarcity-based thinking, the antidote is taking some space for yourself where you can nurture your heart back to a more stable state. It may feel like people or situations are pressing against you, and if this is happening, it’s because you are meant to identify and affirm where you’re at, where you want to be, and what you’re willing to do about it. Show up at your own pace, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

The path to freedom and autonomy can be bumpy, and this week it requires that you let go. It’s incumbent upon you to change—and not wait for everything to be perfect before you do. Seek creative ways of engaging with limiting beliefs, old habits, and/or the world around you, and you’ll find that you don’t only feel better, but you also make more progress. Believe in yourself, and act from that place, Aries!

April 20-May 20

There’s a lot going on in your sign this week, and there’s a new moon in Leo that is likely to stir up some pretty big emotions. Try not to get caught up in the whirlwind of your feelings and behave reactively. Give yourself the space you need to feel what you feel, and make decisions about what to do about it when you are feeling less activated. Anything worth doing is worth doing in the right way, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

This week may find you struggling with feelings of scarcity, insecurity, and fear. Instead of taking those feelings at face value, take them for what they’re meant to be: an invitation to take a beat, check in, and reassess. You may feel like you don’t have any time to waste, but the biggest potential for wasting your time lies in getting wrapped up in a defensive or fear-based cycle. Slow down to speed up, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Your relationships are developing in meaningful ways, but that’s not likely to always be pleasant. You may be feeling especially vulnerable this week as you become more aware of what is and isn’t working for you. Don’t fret, Moonchild! It’s valuable to know where you stand, and even if that knowledge provokes some scary changes, it is far better to be frightened in the face of what is authentic than to feel peaceful in a lie.

