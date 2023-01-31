Your Weekly Horoscope: February 1 - 7, 2023

Don’t try to reason yourself out of your feelings this week. Instead, practice sitting with your emotions so that you can better understand them.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The Full Moon on the 5th will fall in your relationship house, so you can expect some surprises in your personal relationships. While you are known for being adaptable, it’s a little harder to achieve when mixed emotions are involved. Don’t try to reason yourself out of your feelings this week. Instead, practice sitting with your emotions so that you can better understand them. This will empower you to find the best and most sustainable way of engaging with others.

Feb. 19-March 20

As Nikki Sacchi always says, “When you get scared, it’s the worst time to go normal.“ You have access to a brilliant imagination and a great deal of sensitivities, and both of these things can give you a unique perspective. Don’t abandon your specialness when you get scared, overwhelmed or stressed, Pisces. You don’t have to be like everyone else; you only need to be like you. Embrace your nature as you engage with challenges this week.

March 21-April 19

If you allow yourself to be driven by scarcity, you will not only end up feeling low, but you’ll also unconsciously sabotage your own best interests. This week you may be confronted with power struggles. Don’t allow others to set the tone for how you behave or what you will and won’t engage with. Honour what’s right and in alignment for you, so even if you make mistakes, they’re at least true to you, Aries.

April 20-May 20

This week’s Full Moon on the 5th is likely to be pretty disruptive for you, which is not necessarily a bad thing! Remember who you are. Your priorities and the things that you value should drive your thinking in whatever decisions you make, regardless of your situation. You are on the precipice of some exciting stuff, but it will require that you get out of your own way and not let the details derail you, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

It’s hard to find balance when you are surrounded by disruption and stress. This week you are being challenged to keep on doing you, even when people, or more broadly your circumstances, may be throwing out distractions that could easily deter you. Just because you’re not seeing the progress you ideally want doesn’t mean you’re not moving in the direction of it. As challenging as it may be, you need patience, Twin Star. The easiest way to achieve that is by staying present; the future will reveal itself in its time.

June 22-July 22

This week it’s important that you check your motivations, Moonchild. If you are allowing your ego to drive you—out of defensiveness or pride—you’re likely to create more problems than you solve. It’s important that you believe in yourself, as that will empower you to act from a place of self-confidence and self-reliance. If you’re struggling with your relationship to yourself, make self-care your number one priority this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

On the 5th an unpredictable Full Moon will occur in your sign, so get ready to feel all the feelings! You are moving through important emotional content, and it may feel really challenging. Instead of trying to save face or get points, strive to achieve authenticity and position yourself in the direction of what brings you joy. The only real way to win at life is to feel good about who you are and where you’re at. Honour the needs of your heart as a foundation for everything else, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This is a good week to explore your options and try out new things. It’s not a great time, however, to try to gain control over people and situations. The former is open and discerning, while the latter is more fixed. Do your best to be open and adaptable, Virgo, so that you can collaborate with your circumstances to create the best possible dynamics. This may require compromise and a step into the unknown, but it’s worth it.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

There’s a lot of chaotic energy in the stars this week, and it’s likely to have you feeling pulled in one million directions and not sure what to do. While it’s unwise to try to control things or create stability in a moment of chaos, it is important that you don’t abandon yourself in the messiness. Tend to your anxiety with empathy, and don’t lose connection with your values and boundaries, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Change can be hard, but it can also be so valuable. This week you’re likely to be confronted with the kind of uncertainty that has you questioning everything. Don’t recoil from what you don’t know, Scorpio. Instead of protecting yourself from emotional uncertainty, engage your mind and try to be curious. Explore the attitudes, ideas and habits that may be holding you back, and then be brave enough to do what’s possible.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It’s time for a change, Sagittarius. However, if you don’t shift your attitude and expectations when you’re changing your behaviour, you’ll end up feeling frustrated or confused. Do your best to consider your insides this week. How do you feel? How do you support and care for yourself through transition? What do you believe, and does it serve you? These are all key details in creating improvements, not just random shifts.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You can’t please all the people all the time, Capricorn. This week you are likely to be feeling frustrated as you have to make compromises to what you believe to be the best course of action. This is likely to ruffle some feathers, and that can make you feel pretty bad about yourself. Instead of defending your every action, do your best to be clear about what you’re doing and why. And be generous in how you engage with others.

