Your Horoscope For December 2022

Thank goodness for a sliver of light at the end of a dark tunnel. December feels a lot like a gentle exhale after a relatively gruelling and challenging November. Overall, the end of the year is often full of last-minute to-dos and an intensification of social opportunities and obligations. But, as always, remember that time is a construct. Collectively we may be hustling to tap into the energy of another year passing, but you don’t have to internalize the pressure if it doesn’t align with your flow. The month ahead can be exciting in terms of looking forward to new things or wrapping up some overdue projects. It can also offer space for introspection and looking back at how the year has been. Just remember to take some time to balance whatever is going on for you. Your horoscopes will give you more details and what may be useful to remember and focus on. Dates to note this December:

December 3: Neptune stations direct at 22° Pisces

December 6: Mercury enters Capricorn

December 7: Full moon at 16° Gemini

December 9: Venus enters Capricorn

December 20: Jupiter reenters Aries

December 21: Winter solstice, sun enters Capricorn

December 23: New moon at 1° Capricorn

December 29: Mercury stations retrograde at 24° Capricorn

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Revelations and culminations occur in the various relationships and work-related contracts you have had going on in the past six months. This month ahead, there’s a general focus on establishing a more financially stable life. Perhaps more money needs to be spent since it’s December, after all. Still, you’re likely scheming how to earn more sustainably over the long term. Get creative with ideas on feeling more grounded about your overall financial picture.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Expect an eventful month when it comes to your sense of self and identity. This may show up as general questions of who you are and who you’re becoming as you navigate complex and challenging situations in your life. Or it can also manifest as a focus on your health and well-being, especially if there are pressing concerns you’ve been delaying or avoiding. Tend to yourself and work on what needs your attention.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Even though the end of the year is often peppered with endless opportunities to socialize, you’ll be in the mood for a quieter time. Hopefully, you can set aside meaningful moments of solitude to do whatever your heart desires―putter around the home, finally deep clean your kitchen, binge-watch shows you’ve wanted to see for a while, and read books! If you’ve been feeling burned out, slow down and resist the pressure of adding more social commitments to your calendar.

Feb. 19-March 20

The time for merriment and connecting with your dearly missed friends is now. Take some time for much needed heart-to-hearts with people you care about. Even proximal and parallel socializing, like working at a coffee shop or reading at your local public library, could do your spirits some good. Maybe take public transportation instead of driving. Get out and have some fun to balance out all the cozy times you’re tucked in at home.

March 21-April 19

If you’re not in a position to be public in your work or any role in your life, this month you’ll be itching to be seen and likely feel compelled to share more of yourself out in the world. If not, perhaps you’re thinking a lot about the future and the direction of your life. You’ll be confronting a lot of the “shoulds” this month ahead and questioning if they’re still in alignment with how you see your future.

April 20-May 20

Hopefully, you’re feeling more relief after the hectic November that just passed. The month ahead promises greener grass to explore. If you can, travel somewhere you’ve never been, whether near or far. It doesn’t have to cost much money, but dedicate some time to get out of your daily life routine as much as possible. If not, go ahead and learn something completely foreign to your own worldview. Inspiration is waiting for you.

May 21-June 21

Look back to springtime, when you may have started something related to taking care of your overall health. This month ahead marks the halfway point of whatever you attempted to start back then. It’s an excellent time to re-strategize and check in with yourself about how you’re coping emotionally with all the changes that have been happening over the past six months. Turn to your friends for some much-needed comfort and support.

June 22-July 22

You’ll be in the mood for socializing and connecting with people who are important to you, especially if you’ve been away from them for whatever reason. Life gets busy, and spending quality time with those who matter the most to you can be challenging. If anything, this month ahead shows you the relationships you want to cultivate and nourish more.

July 23-Aug. 22

Two likely possibilities for December are that, one, you’re busy with lots of work on your plate, most of which you probably enjoy—so that’s a bonus. Two, you’re busy with lots of work and it’s making you feel sick. Either way, both forecast an increase in responsibilities and projects taking your time and attention. One thing that would be helpful to focus on is assessing the quality of your time and make that guide how you want to be spending it.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Dedicate as much time as possible to play this month ahead. Get creative and spend your energy on any hobbies you’ve wanted to do more. This is an excellent time to take that pottery class, or singing lessons or joining a knitting circle. Or maybe you want to learn how to swim. Perhaps learning to play an instrument you’ve always wanted to learn when you were a kid. Anything to get your creative juices flowing would be good for your spirit this month.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Expect to be more homebound this month ahead. Sound dull? This can actually be a very good thing. Maybe you’ll be the one hosting people to come to you instead of the other way around. If you wish for a more quiet time, then do just that and set up a cozy sanctuary at home. It’s an excellent time to beautify your space and deep clean neglected corners.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Go ahead and explore local joints and parts of your neighbourhood you’ve always wanted to visit. This is the time to get acquainted with your immediate surroundings outside of the usual hustle and bustle of your daily life. Go to a different neighbourhood for your coffee, check out a new hiking trail or park for some sunset views. Go to a community art event and get ice cream after. Take the train just for the fun of it. Enjoy yourself.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *