Capricorn: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

December 22 – January 19

Capricorn is an earth sign, ruled by the taskmaster of the zodiac, Saturn. You can be very concerned with “right“ and “wrong,” so much so that you’re inclined to be hard on yourself and others. You are very traditional, though you are also quite independent. Your sign is ambitious and strives to be the master of all domains. Many people think that you are unemotional but it isn’t true — you simply try to manage your emotional expression. While you’re not exactly patient, you have a solid long game that you fall back on that enables you to delay gratification.

Best traits

Steadfast, wise, ambitious and goal-oriented

Work

Hard-working and ambitious, a happy Capricorn is a Cap with a goal. You do best when you’re working towards an achievable marker, and of all the signs are best suited to building an empire. You’re capable of committing yourself completely to a task and not quitting until it’s done right. You are resourceful, can manage details, and when you’re invested, you’re unstoppable. The key is to find the right place to devote all that energy.

Love

They say that Capricorn doesn’t play hard to get — you are hard to get! You’re slow to warm up but when you’re in, you’re all in. You tend to display love with your actions more than your words. Loyal and steadfast, you tend to say what you mean and mean what you say. You can marry for stability and security instead of for passionate love, and that’s OK as long as you don’t compromise your happiness along the way.

Friendships

Capricorn is not the sign with most friends, but the friends you have become like family to you. While you don’t take kindly to being pushed around, you’re the kind of person who will stick around to work things out when the going gets rough. A fun, sarcastic sense of humour will get a person everywhere with you.

Family

Your childhood issues tend to stick with you and deeply inform the family that you create as an adult. As a parent or partner you tend to be heavy-handed, but you strive to be fair as well. Listen to the needs of others so that you don’t alienate yourself at home. Make space for goofiness with the people you love most.

Jessica Lanyadoo loves astrology and helping people help themselves. Learn more about her at lovelanyadoo.com.



