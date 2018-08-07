Your Weekly Horoscope: August 8 – 14, 2018

1. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 This week’s solar eclipse in your sign is meant to be a huge jumping off point for you, Leo, but in a very personal way. Your worthiness is on the line, but the only one who can determine it is you. Sit with your anxieties and your hopes. Know that you are not them. You are more than this moment or any singular accomplishment. Locate and reinforce the ways in which you are your own BFF. If you haven’t been a loyal and caring friend of late, now is the time to kindly change that, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

2. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Struggle is a creative force for change. Even if you would rather not be engaged in it, there is so much to be gained from what you’re battling with this week. Try to distinguish distractions from what you truly care about, Virgo. There is so much chatter and content pulling you in a million directions, but only a small amount of it is what you’ll remember when all is said and done. Align yourself with your truth, and let everything else work itself out in its own time. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

3. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 What other people want is important, but when you allow it to take up more real estate in your head than your own desires, you’ve got a problem with balance. All things do not have to be perfectly equal all of the time in order for them to be healthy, but when there’s an ongoing imbalance, you’re inevitably going to have problems. It’s your time to turn it around, Libra. Strive to maintain your sense of self as you engage in your relationships this week. Learn more about what it means to be Libra.

4. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 There is strength in your willingness to move slowly and with intention, Scorpio. The changes that you’ve been going through run deep, and if you rush to make things material right now, you’ll end up dragging some messiness into this new phase with you. Be still — sit with your feels and the whole sum of your hopes and fears. Allow yourself the space you deserve to be ambiguous or excited or whatever else you feel and also for clarity for your next steps to organically emerge. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

5. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 If you can act without attachment to what happens next, you will have more peace, but not much else, really. Doing the right thing doesn’t promise you good results, but it does promise that you’ll be good with yourself. Prioritize your inner life above any pressing or petty desires this week, Sagittarius. You’re on the way towards some meaningful achievements. Don’t let the time or compromises it takes to get there deter you. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

6. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 When you work hard to act in ways that reflect your integrity, you get results. This week you will be dealing with consequences, but not exactly the way you might think. If you’ve been doing your homework, you’ve been working to bolster your inner world so that you can more gracefully handle the inevitable highs and lows of life. Prepare to feel the fruits of that labour now. Rejoice in your successes, and learn from your mistakes, Cappy mon Capitan. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

7. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 What you don’t know is eating at you, and that’s no way to live, Aquarius. The eclipse in your relationship house on the 11th is kicking up all kinds of feels, and there’s no amount of analysis that will rid you of them. Try to relax into your worries. I know this sounds counterintuitive, but your resistance is exhausting you before you can even figure out what you’re actually so scared of. The truth is true whether or not you want it to be, so spend less time worrying and lean in this week. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

8. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 When faced with power struggles, it’s easy to wanna play possum (aka roll over and play dead), but it’s not always wise. Remember that you have choice: you get to decide how you participate, even if you don’t always get to decide with whom. Instead of automatically “giving in”, explore what it would look like to be firm and clear about what you need. A compromise can only be made if you’re willing to give the other person a heads up as to where the middle actually is, dear Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

9. Aries

March 21-April 19 It’s a lot, Aries, and it’s OK if you’re overwhelmed. Try not to make your moves from a place of burnout, which can unintentionally create more drama to deal with. Investigate what’s behind your reactions instead of taking your feelings at face value this week. You’re ready to make meaningful changes in your life, so work hard to make sure those changes are improvements. You’re almost at the end of a cycle that you’ve worked hard to get out of — don’t screw it up now. Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

10. Taurus

April 20-May 20 There are many paths in front of you, but only one major theme. Instead of allowing yourself to get distracted by anxiety and unknowns, take a minute to get grateful, Taurus. Align yourself with all the beautiful, inspiring, and pleasing things in the world around you. Take time to receive the joy that the sensual world has to offer you. Soothe yourself before you do anything else, but don’t get it twisted — pleasure is the wind beneath your wings. It’s you that’s gotta choose to fly. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

11. Gemini

May 21-June 21 The role that fear plays in your thinking is super important. If you allow yourself to obsess on what can go wrong, how will you catch the signs when things are going right? Practice self-control this week, Twin Star — the kind that allows you to prioritize being your most productive, peaceful, and happy self. Cultivate the strength of character you need to be able to know when to forge ahead and when to hold back this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

12. Cancer