Your Weekly Horoscope: August 22 – 28, 2018

1. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Find ways of being with your emotions that are life affirming. Sadness sucks, but it happens for a reason. If you’re willing to investigate your feels you can determine what you’re really sad about, but if you can’t sit with them at all, how are you to ever do that? This week’s full Moon in your relationship house is supposed to be emo, so don’t resist it, Virgo. Show up for the messiness of how you feel so that you can better co-create what you need. Learn more about what it means to be Virgo.

2. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 When you don’t have what you want it’s tempting to make negative assumptions about what it means. The truth is that your story is still unfolding, Libra. You are a work in development, and it’s beautiful and uncertain and yours. Find a spark of desire within you, and then pursue it. You don’t need to be anywhere but here. Do your best with what you’ve got instead of wasting your energy on wishing you had something else, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

3. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 If you’ve taken on too much emotionally or with your commitments, this week’s full moon is likely to make you feel super burned out. Try to find a balance between what you need to get done, and what you need to feel right in your skin, Scorpio. This week is not meant to challenge you to do more, more quickly. It’s meant to challenge you to do more things in high-quality ways. Let go of control or the desire to prove yourself and try to find wellness in your process. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

4. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 It can be a fine line between showing up for others and taking on their problems. This week you are likely to be called to be there for someone you care about or who you’re close to, and it may seem impossible to help without getting too deep with them. How you participate is a reflection of your own boundaries. Do your best to honour your relationships, but only give what you can give without resentment, this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

5. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 The time it takes to get there may be paved by ‘what ifs,’ but don’t let it bother you — you’ve got this, Capricorn. This week you need your ego to help you move your life forward. This requires that it’s in reasonably good shape – not too big and not too small. Work on your sense of entitlement to make sure that it reflects what you actually believe instead of your baggage. Peace lives in the place between knowing your value and never placing it over others in order to feel OK about yourself. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

6. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 As you grow, you’re inevitably going to outgrow some people, situations, and things that you’ve been identified with. Things are changing for you, Aquarius, and while it’s not clear what exactly comes next, it’s looking really good. Make the best possible choices based on who you want to be and where you hope to land this month, even if that means spending more time alone, or participating in the world less. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

7. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 The moon is full in your sign on the 26th, marking this as a powerful time for you to do emotional work on yourself. Emotions will be running high this week, but the thing to remember is that this is a time for closure. You don’t need to justify or defend yourself. Believe in yourself enough to validate your own feels and needs, even if others don’t understand it. You’re ready to make some deep changes in your life, but you need to start with you, dear Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

8. Aries

March 21-April 19 In order to move beyond your own limitations, you must first be confronted by them. This week is complicated and you can expect the full moon on the 27th to kick up some surprising feels. Don’t resist it, Aries. If you’re willing to let go of what no longer serves you, you can make way for something new. Yes, you may have to suffer through some grief in the middle, but feelings come and go; don’t let the tough ones stop you from growing to your full potential. Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

9. Taurus

April 20-May 20 You’re making choices, and even if you feel mixed about them, they’re yours. It’s time to create something that you value, Taurus. What you do now will have roots and grow into something much bigger than you, so make sure that you believe in what you’re doing, or at least leave enough wiggle room for adjustments. You’re pointed in the right direction, just don’t let your desire for certainty rush you past this very important stage of development, Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

10. Gemini

May 21-June 21 It’s easy to have balance when everything is going your way, but when circumstances destabilize you is when you need it most. When you feel inundated this week (as you are likely to do), it’s a chance for you to be kind. Choose to take care of yourself by responding to your stressors one at a time, instead of allowing yourself to get overwhelmed by everything. Do what you can at this moment and let the rest wait for you until you’re ready for it, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

11. Cancer

June 22-July 22 It doesn’t need to be perfect, or even what you think it ‘should’ be in order for it to be exactly what you need. This week will confront you with a pretty simple situation that feels really complicated. Don’t confuse potential for reality, or the past with the present, Moonchild. Accept things as they are in the present moment and do what you need to in order to grow. Nothing stays the same, nor is it meant to. Actively co-create your life, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

12. Leo