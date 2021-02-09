Your Weekly Horoscope: February 10 - February 16, 2021

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Everything's coming up Aquarius this week and it ain’t half bad. There will be a new moon on the 11th in your sign, and this marks a moment of great potential for you. Carve out space to clarify your intentions, your vision and your desires this week. You’re on the verge of embodying some long developed, hard won changes and it may feel pretty overwhelming. This is your time to be brave and forthright, my futuristic friend.

