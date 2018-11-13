The Cute New Family Portrait Released By The Royals In Honour Of Charles’ 70th

Happy birthday Prince Charles! In honour of the heir-to-throne’s 70th birthday on November 13, the royals have released some very special photos of the family to celebrate.

For the first time since Prince Louis’s christening back in July, we have a new photo of the whole family. This one was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson on September 5th in the gardens of Clarence House. Now, I know we should be focusing on the birthday boy, but I can’t help but look at Louis and his big grin (and adorable chubby thighs). He’s already rocking shorts just like his big brother George (most royal boys wear shorts and knee socks until they are eight or so and then they start wearing pants!) Charlotte looks adorable as ever, smiling for the camera, but also possibly eyeing something behind the camera that she wants to play with. And George is playing it cool with a sly half-smile.

Since this photo was taken in early September, Meghan would have been pregnant, though she and Harry likely hadn’t shared their exciting news yet with the family. I’m sure Charles loves that this photo captures all four of his grandchildren.

In this more candid shot someone is clearly making everyone laugh and we get to see Grandpa Wales, as the kids call him, thriving in his role as granddad. Look at George’s big grin — it looks like Charles had just tickled him to make him smile for the photo. Though Louis looks very confused by what is happening behind the camera.

In an interview for the documentary Prince, Son & Heir — Charles at 70, Camilla talks about what an amazing grandparent her husband is. “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing.”

And Prince William revealed that he wishes his dad would spend more time with his kids. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around, err, with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. but we need him there as much as possible.”

In the doc, there was another sweet photo from this shoot released of little Louis grasping at his grandfather’s hands and Charles is just beaming.

For all the fashion fans, Kate is wearing a navy polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich.

The Queen is throwing Charles a big birthday bash on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace so we will get to see William, Kate, Harry and Meghan driving into the party (it’s a private affair so there likely won’t be any photos from the actual event). The kids will likely have wished Grandpa Wales a “happy birthday” earlier in the day and hopefully enjoyed some cake with him.