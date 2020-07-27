What's New On Netflix Canada For August 2020

Doomed boats! Drugs that give you superpowers! Vengeful cheerleaders! Netflix Canada has what you’re looking for this August (and your last chance to binge the Bridget Jones films, 22 Jump Street and Easy A!)

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in August

August 1: Super Monsters: The New Class

August 1: Breaking In

August 1: Down a Dark Hall

August 1: Gone Baby Gone

August 1: Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

August 1: Lawless

August 1: Man of Steel

August 1: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

August 1: Murder on the Orient Express

August 1: One Day

August 1: Super 8

August 1: Superman Returns

August 1: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

August 1: The Indian in the Cupboard

August 1: The Predator

August 1: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

August 1: Titanic

August 1: Upgrade

August 1: We’re the Millers

August 2: Connected

August 3: Immigration Nation

August 4: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

August 4: Kingdom, Seasons 1–3

August 4: Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

August 4: Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

August 4: Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5: 10 Cloverfield Lane

August 5: Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

August 5: Bring It On

August 5: Bring It On Again

August 5: Bring it On: All or Nothing

August 5: Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

August 5: Bring It On: In It to Win It

August 5: Conan the Barbarian

August 5: Doom

August 5: EDtv

August 5: The Little Rascals

August 5: World’s Most Wanted

August 6: The Rain, Season 3

August 6: The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7: Alta Mar / High Seas, Season 3

August 7: Berlin, Berlin

August 7: The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

August 7:¡Nailed It! México, Season 2

August 7: The New Legends of Monkey, Season 2

August 7: Selling Sunset, Season 3

August 7: Sing On! Germany

August 7: Tiny Creatures

August 7: Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

August 7: Word Party Songs

August 7: Work It

August 10: GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

August 11: Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12: The New Romantic

August 12: (Un)Well

August 13: Une fille facile/An Easy Girl

August 14: 3%, Season 4

August 14: Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

August 14: El robo del siglo

August 14: Fearless

August 14: Glow Up, Season 2

August 14: Project Power

August 14: Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

August 14: Searching

August 14: Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15: Mirror Mirror

August 15: Rita, Season 5

August 15: Stranger, Season 2

August 17: Crazy Awesome Teachers

August 17: Glitch Techs, Season 2

August 19: Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

August 19: DeMarcus Family Rules

August 19: High Score

August 19: What to Expect When You’re Expecting

August 20: Biohackers

August 20: Great Pretender

August 20: John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21: Alien TV

August 21: Fuego negro

August 21: Hoops

August 21: Lucifer, Season 5

August 21: The Sleepover

August 22: Escape Plan

August 22: How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6

August 23: 1BR

August 25: Emily’s Wonder Lab

August 25: Trinkets, Season 2

August 26: Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

August 26: The Equalizer 2

August 26: Million Dollar Beach House

August 26: Rising Phoenix

August 27: Aggretsuko, Season 3

August 28: All Together Now

August 28: Cobra Kai, Seasons 1–2

August 28: I AM A KILLER: Released

August 28: Origenes secretos/Unknown Origins

As our very strange year marches forward into the dog days of summer, time seems to have lost all meaning. Many of us are back to work, while others are still resorting to home haircuts and haven’t seen our loved ones in months.

Thankfully, we can still collectively gather around Netflix Canada releases, which have helped to break the pandemic up into clearly delineated phases. (The other day, I used the release dates of Tiger King, Never Have I Ever and Unsolved Mysteries to construct a timeline of the last five months, and it legitimately helped me!)

And August brings a whole new whack of great offerings to the streamer to help all of us make sense of the next 31 days. So behold! Content galore.

The best new movies and shows on Netflix Canada August 2020

Titanic (8/01)

Near, far…wherever you are. Twenty-three years after a flick about a doomed boat demolished expectations by becoming the most successful film ever, made stars of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and planted that Celine Dion earworm deep into our skulls, it has finally found its way onto Netflix. I want to be cynical about it, but the receipts (namely, my high school journal) don’t lie: I had a Titanic poster on my bedroom wall, harboured a massive crush on Leo, and listened to that soundtrack every single day. Every. Single. Day. Now, I can’t hear uilleann pipes without catching a ghostly whiff of cheap hair gel and CK One. Oh, to be a teen again.

One Day (8/01)

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this romantic drama follows the friendship of a man (Jim Sturgess) and woman (Anne Hathaway), revisiting the couple on the same calendar day over two successive decades. The flick flew under the radar back in 2011, and was soon overshadowed by Hathaway’s bigger films (and Oscar win) the following year. But One Day is worth a revisit, if just for the sizzling chemistry between Hathaway and Sturgess, its similarity to the recent hit Hulu series Normal People, and some clever and unexpected twists along the way. Pair this with Sliding Doors and the Before Sunrise series and create your own Romantic Films with Time-Related Narrative Conceits Film Festival!

Connected (8/02)

For all of you brainy queens in the house, this documentary series follows science reporter Latif Nasser as he travels the world, drawing connections between seemingly disparate things. In the words of the press release: “[Latif] discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies.”

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (8/04)

Ooooh, boy—I’m excited for this one. Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay (of “Black Jeopardy” fame) brings her unique style of observational humour to the stage with this stand-up special, filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta. She’s Black and hella queer, and a welcome addition to the comedy scene. The trailer for this had me in stitches.

Bring It On (8/05)

Sure, everyone talks about Clueless and Mean Girls, but we can’t forget about this clever Peyton Reed high school flick, which bridged the gap between the Gen Xer and Millennial teen movie, stars Kirsten Dunst and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Eliza Dushku, and tackled some thorny issues (including economic and racial inequality). Netflix brings you the original flick, as well as four of its five direct-to-video sequels. I suppose if there were ever the time to immerse yourself in a Cheerleading Cinematic Universe, this would likely be it.

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (8/07)

I confess that I don’t know much about this reality series, other than the fact that Gay Twitter seems to love it and I keep seeing lots and lots of memes of blonde real estate brokers and gorgeous seaside properties. I mean, that’s enough for me, I guess. Apparently, this season will see some major changes at The Oppenheim Group, as well as a “very public break-up.” DRAMA, you guys!

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (8/14)

Connie Britton and Eric Bana are a tough act to follow, but the second season of the Dirty John true crime anthology series ups the ante by bringing in Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, flipping the gender dynamic, and tackling the tabloid-friendly antics of vengeful housewife and convicted murderer Betty Broderick. Reviews for the series have been strong, and I’ve been jonesing for more true crime after falling into an ill-advised Unsolved Mysteries wikihole last month. (And, honestly, who doesn’t love Amanda Peet?)

Project Power (8/14)

For those of you looking for a high-concept action movie, well…look no further. A drug circulates that gives the user unpredictable superpowers for five whole minutes, and so a teen dealer, a local cop, and an ex-soldier must team up to take down the group responsible for its creation. Vroom, vroom! BOOM! Crash! And for those of you looking for eye candy, well…Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are in this. So there’s that.

John Was Trying To Contact Aliens (8/20)

Am I becoming a weirdo? Maybe. But I love this kind of strange paranormal stuff, and am happy to see more docs like this popping up on the platform. This film in particular follows a rural electronics whiz who builds technology to locate alien lifeforms while “enduring a lonely personal life.” You don’t say, Netflix? I mean, I used to wear an “I Want To Believe” T-shirt to middle school, and that was hard enough. (Cue the uilleann pipes.)

The Sleepover (8/21)

More on the family-friendly fare side of things than weirdo alien loners, this film follows two kids who realize their mom is a highly skilled thief in the witness protection program who has been kidnapped! And they must save her! Using all sorts of cool gadgets! I wish kids flicks were this cool when I was a youngin’.

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix in August

Leaving August 1: Skins, Vol. 1–7

Leaving August 4: Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Leaving August 11: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Leaving August 14: Bridget Jones’s Diary

Leaving August 19: 22 Jump Street

Leaving August 24: Nashville, Seasons 1–6

Leaving August 31: Braveheart

Leaving August 31: Easy A

Leaving August 31: Matilda

Leaving August 31: The Holiday