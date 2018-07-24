Is This Meghan And Harry’s New Home? Inside Adelaide Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can reportedly add another property to their list of homes: Adelaide Cottage!

Until now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living at the cozy Nottingham Cottage (or “Nott Cott,” as it’s affectionately called) at Kensington Palace, a stone’s throw from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s Apartment 1A. According to the Daily Mail, the couple has been given this new Windsor property by his grandmother, the Queen – which could make it the second property the newlyweds have received from Her Majesty, the first reported to be a country escape called York Cottage on her Sandringham Estate.

It would make sense for the Sussexes to have a home in Windsor, which holds very special meaning for the pair, who said “I do” at Windsor Castle in May and reportedly love spending time in the quaint town. Get to know their new home, below.

Where is Adelaide Cottage?

Adelaide Cottage is on the eastern side of the Windsor Castle grounds, reportedly in close proximity to the Queen and Prince Philip’s apartments. It’s just over three kilometres away from St. George’s Chapel, where the royal couple tied the knot.

What does it look like?

The cottage’s main bedroom is said to have a coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament from a 19th century royal yacht, according to the Daily Mail. It also boasts a marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace. The residence is reportedly protected by seven gated entrances, making it safe for Meghan and Harry to come and go without fear of being photographed. In 2015, the space, which is a Grade II property and thus protected by law, underwent renovations.

Who has lived there?

Adelaide Cottage is steeped in history, from the breathtaking decorations inside to the people who have lived there. One of the most notable people to reside at the luxe abode was Peter Townsend, (who, as viewers of The Crown know, was beloved by Princess Margaret). But the beautiful home was first built in 1831 by William IV, King of the United Kingdom and Ireland, to be used as a getaway for his wife, Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, Harper’s Bazaar reports. The most recent inhabitant was the Queen’s first cousin’s son, Simon Rhodes.