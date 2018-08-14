Did We All Miss Kate Middleton’s Special Role On Meghan Markle’s Wedding Day?

Meghan Markle‘s wedding day was the stuff of fairy tales as she said “I do” to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in a custom Givenchy gown — but one piece of her bridal look depended on the help of a friend, and it now looks like it could have been her new sister-in-law Kate who took on the special role. Eagle-eyed fans who looked back over the BBC footage noticed a figure that looks an awful lot like the Duchess of Cambridge handing the bride her bouquet as she entered St George’s Chapel.

Though the footage isn’t clear and it’s hard to be sure, the woman who hands Meghan her bouquet is definitely clad in a pale knee-length coat or dress and matching hat that appears to be angled on one side. This fits the bill for Kate’s wedding day look, a pale yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress with matching slanted hat festooned with oversized flowers.

However, there’s one major reason that this mystery bouquet handler may not have been the new mother of three after all — she’s not one to take any attention away from the bride. Aside from helping pageboy Prince George and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte into the chapel, the duchess kept a very low profile on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big day.

Another factor that may have prevented Kate from handing Meghan her floral arrangement is logistical, as she would have had to rush up the side aisle to get to her seat in time for the cameras panning as Prince Charles and the bride walked down the aisle. And as the video continues, when you see Kate seated next to Camilla in the pews, she doesn’t seem like she just ran to get there and sidle past a number of family members into her seat.

Another theory places the blooms in the hands of the Queen’s assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, who has been a great help to Meghan as she navigates her new royal role. Samantha wore a short-sleeved pink midi lace dress to the wedding with a slanted hat that also had floral appliques. Having worked with the family for 17 years and received the honour of being a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2016, this is a definite possibility if it wasn’t one of the moms who helped with the bridal party.

Regardless of who handed Meghan her bouquet, we know who kept it safe during the ceremony: adorable Ivy Mulroney! The daughter of the duchess’s close friend and style advisor Jessica Mulroney was in charge of the flowers as Meghan and Harry tied the knot, a special role that was likely given to the little girl to match the part her brothers played carrying the bride’s veil as she walked down the aisle.