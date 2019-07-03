Royal Baby Archie’s Christening Is This Saturday! Here’s Everything We Know

After weeks of eager anticipation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. Weighing in at 7 lbs., 3 oz., their little bundle was lighter than his Cambridge cousins, who are sure to show him the royal ropes as he grows—but he’s set to mark his first rite of passage this summer at his christening, which will take place on July 6.

The world has only seen baby Archie twice since his birth. The first was when he was just two days old, nestled in the Duke of Sussex’s arms with the Duchess of Sussex by their side as they mused about their first few days as a family of three. “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” Meghan said at the time (and after night two, no less!). We got another adorable glimpse on Father’s Day, when the royal parents showed off their little bundle in a sweet snap with first-time dad Prince Harry.

His christening will be the next time we see the bouncing baby boy, and new details have finally been revealed by Buckingham Palace—from the location to the photographer. The biggest difference between Archie’s day and that of his Cambridge cousins is that his will be completely private, meaning no photos of the royal family arriving to or leaving the chapel. But don’t fret—we won’t be left fully in the dark, as the Sussexes will release one or more photos in the following days.

Here’s everything we know about the little royal’s big day, when he’ll be christened into the Church of England just like his dad in 1984, and his mom, who was baptized two months before their royal wedding.

When will Archie’s christening take place?

Members of the royal family usually christen their babies a few months after they’re born, and Prince Harry and Meghan are following suit. Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019, will be exactly two months old when he’s baptized on July 6.

This is perfectly in line with the timelines of his Cambridge cousins. After welcoming Prince Louis on April 23, Prince William and Kate baptized their youngest two-and-a-half months later, on July 9. Princess Charlotte, whose birthday is just four days before Archie’s, was christened after two months on July 5, 2015. And the Cambridges’ eldest, Prince George, was born on July 22 and baptized on September 27, 2013, also falling in the two-month range.

What will baby Archie wear to his baptism?

Just like all his royal cousins, the tiniest Sussex is expected to rock a replica of the royal family’s heirloom silk and Honiton lace christening gown. The original, made for Queen Victoria in 1841, was worn by 62 royal babies (including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry!) before being retired in 2004.

While Harry and Meghan have been known to chart their own path, we’d be shocked to see them buck this tradition. We’re also dying to see Archie in that heavily ruffled little gown! Just look at Prince George back in 2013:

One thing they’ll have to keep in mind if the gown’s a go is their infant’s size. Back in 1990, Princess Eugenie was christened at 6 months and the gown was so tight that her parents couldn’t zip it up, wrapping the baby in a shawl to hide the opening.

Where will the royal baby be christened?

There are plenty of reasons Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen to baptize their little guy at Windsor Castle, though they’ve selected the Queen’s intimate private chapel instead of St George’s Chapel, where they said “I do” in 2018 and Prince Harry was christened in 1984. Still, it’s mere steps from their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, and the location is a touching tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London, where Princes George and Louis were baptized, was considered another far-less-convenient option, but the couple opted to keep the festivities close to home (and, let’s be honest, an unnecessary hour-long car ride with an infant? No thanks).

Which royals can we expect to see at Archie’s baptism?

The Queen is reportedly missing her eighth great-grandchild’s celebration due to a prior engagement, just as she did when Prince Louis was christened last summer, but a small group of royals and friends will be on hand to welcome the baby into the Church of England. Among the less than 25 guests, we can expect grandpa Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland (she spent a month with the Sussexes around Archie’s birth).

Just like Prince Harry and Meghan did last summer on Louis’ big day, Prince William and Kate are sure to be on hand to celebrate their new nephew, and we’re hoping they’ll bring their adorable brood.

Who will be the godparents?

The bets are on as to who will be named godparents of the Duke and Duchess’s firstborn, and the timing is definitely serendipitous for one special friend: Serena Williams. The tennis ace, who is one of Meghan’s nearest and dearest, happens to be in town for Wimbledon, so she’s a shoo-in to attend and maybe even play a special role. The new mom’s bestie, mom-of-three Jessica Mulroney, is also sure to fly over from Toronto for another visit with the little guy. Soho House director Markus Anderson, another close friend of the pair, is also considered to be in the running.

On the duke’s side, his father’s former equerry, Captain Mark Dyer, is topping lists—he’s acted as a mentor for Harry and his son, Jasper, was a pageboy at the Sussexes’ nuptials. Princess Diana’s godson, Jake Warren, whose daughter Zalie was also a bridesmaid at the royal wedding, is also in the running, along with Charlie Van Straubenzee, one of Harry’s oldest friends.

Don’t expect a big announcement, though—the Sussexes are keeping the list of godparents private.

Will they pose for christening portraits?

The Sussexes will reportedly share at least one official christening portrait following Archie’s special day, posing as a trio or with members of their extended family, and likely on their Instagram, @SussexRoyal. Like royal christenings before theirs (remember when Mario Testino snapped Princess Charlotte and fam?), the couple has chosen a professional photographer to shoot their big day: fashion and portrait photographer Chris Allerton.

The new parents delighted the world with a candid Instagram photo of the Queen and Prince Philip meeting baby Archie as Meghan’s mom, Doria, looked on—so we’re hoping for more behind-the-scenes magic after the christening, in addition to staged photos.

