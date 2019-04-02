Meghan And Harry Have Their Own (Official!) Instagram Account

It’s official—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on Instagram. Royal watchers the world over were delighted to see the royal couple debut their official social media account on Tuesday, leading up to the arrival of their first child and their move to Frogmore Cottage.

The only post on @sussexroyal is a carousel of images from some of their past outings, but begins with a royal blue slide, reading: “Official Instagram for their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” The Sussexes captioned the series of photos: “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan”. One of Meghan’s best friends, Jessica Mulroney, replied to the post with a heart emoji.

While the social media channel only has one post so far, it’s likely Harry and Meghan will take to sharing photos of their official engagements and royal outings with their various patronages—and perhaps maybe even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of their royal life in Windsor.

It’s a very exciting time for the couple, who are gearing up to welcome Baby Sussex any week now. As one of the Royal Family’s youngest couples, they appeal greatly to Millennials and those in Generation Z among royal fans, and must be over-the-moon to be able to connect with the world on a more intimate level with their social media account.

Before the 37-year-old became a royal, she was an actor on the show Suits. When she was officially connected to her now-husband, Prince Harry, she sadly had to let go of her Instagram account (@meghanmarkle) and blog, The Tig, which she built from the ground up as her own lifestyle platform.