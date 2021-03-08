Here are all the details from this delicious event.

On Friday, March 5, Chatelaine editor-in-chief Maureen Halushak sat down with Chef Curtis Stone for an inspiring live virtual event presented by Chatelaine and TSC.

Stone needs no introduction: you know him from his many television appearances, his multiple cookbooks, his bestselling cookware line on TSC, and maybe even—if you’ve been really lucky—from eating at his restaurants, Gwen and Maud in Los Angeles, or Georgie in Dallas.

During the hour-long event, Stone talked about pivoting his LA restaurant Gwen into a pie shop during the pandemic, how he knows a recipe is a winner—when there’s complete silence after his family starts digging in—and why one of his favourite kitchen appliances is the air fryer. (He even created his own, the Curtis Stone Air Fryer Steamer.)

To demonstrate the versatility of the air fryer, Stone cooked up an easy, absolutely delectable meal with recipes that you might not associate with air frying: an incredibly crispy-skinned roast chicken, perfectly-roasted brussels sprouts and a beyond-moist sticky toffee pudding cake.

Aside from a delicious new menu to try‚ one lucky participant also walked away with a prize pack of Curtis Stone cookware valued at $500+. Visit tsc.ca to check out the complete Curtis Stone cookware range.

To view the full recording of this fun event, filled with great cooking tips from Chef Curtis Stone, visit: