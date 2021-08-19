'Yeah, it's a part of you. It's Kaav's mole.'

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are devoted parents who have been teaching Kaavia, their two-year-old daughter, how to live her very best life. And that includes completely loving herself.

The 48-year-old actress and activist took to Instagram and TikTok this week to share a very sweet video of herself teaching Kaavia about moles and how they’re just little marks on one’s skin.

In the clip, mom and daughter are relaxing in the pool when the

Bring It On star decided to explain beauty marks to the inquisitive toddler.

“Mommy has a lot of moles,” Gabrielle said, pointing to her body. “I’ve got moles on my face.”

When Kaavia replied, “Oh, no! I don’t have a mole,” her mom gently responded, “Uh, well, I think you have a couple.”

“Right here,” Kaavia said, pointing to her face before Gabrielle hilariously said, “No, that’s your lip.”

Then, mom helped her look for one, and they found a beauty mark on Kaavia’s foot.

“See, there’s your mole,” Gabrielle gently said, pointing to it. “But see, it’s not bothering anyone, so you just leave it.”

“I leave it,” Kaavia replied.

“Yeah, it’s a part of you. It’s Kaav’s mole,” Gabrielle reiterated, then pointed to her mole and Kaavia’s to firm up the point.

“We got moles!” Kaavia enthusiastically shouted, jumping up and down in the water.

The clip was shared on Kaavias own Instagram and Gabrielle’s TikTok accounts with the caveat for viewers: “If your moles change size or shape, don’t make a TikTok, make a Drs appointment.”

If you take a look at their social media presence, it’s very easy to see how much Gabrielle and Dwyane not only love their little girl, but also are devoted parents to Zaya, Zaire and Xavier, Dwyane’s children from previous relationships. The couple have been very supportive of Zaya, who came out as transgender a few years ago, and have said there was never any question that they’d stand behind her.

“She’s leading us along this journey,” he told Good Morning America in early 2020.

“We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be, you know, her best self,” he said to Ellen DeGeneres around the same time.