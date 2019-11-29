Woman of the Year 2019: Candace Thomas

In July, Candace Thomas, a Halifax lawyer, community leader and Dalhousie grad, became the first woman—and first woman of colour—to chair the university’s board of governors. The appointment made sense. Thomas has stayed connected to Dalhousie since graduating from law school, including eight years as a member of the board. “The importance of giving back was instilled in me at a young age,” she says. “So it was natural for me to want to work with faculty and students at the school that set me on the path to my legal career as a partner at Stewart McKelvey and to everything I have achieved since graduating.” Among her priorities, four months into this three-year term: to ensure the sustainability of Dalhousie and help all students feel like they belong. “For me, part of giving back means ‘lifting as I climb.’”

