5 Things We Want From Aritzia’s End-Of-Season Sale

Aritzia’s end of season sale is here and — as usual — we are dying to snag some of their chic, elegant pieces at a discount. Here are 5 of the best sale items, all wearable for the rest of the summer and the upcoming fall. Get your hands on ’em before the sale ends on August 1st.

Shirt

We love items that can be worn casual and still be suitable for the office. This poplin button-up top has a slightly loose fit and can be paired with your favourite denim jeans — or tucked into a high-waisted skirt. $43 (From $85), Aritzia.

Blouse

Save $20 on this simple-yet-chic baby blue blouse. The asymmetrical self-tie hemline adds a unique flair to a classic silky top. $45 (From $65), Aritzia.

Pants

These ash-coloured linen pants are a perfect staple item that can be worn all year-round. They fit high at the waist and have a cute self belt for added style. $99 (From $125), Aritzia.

Cargo pants

These trendy olive green cargo pants have been marked down by $224. Use the zippered cuffs to make them into capris in the summertime or to complete a warmer ensemble for the upcoming autumn season. $125 (From $349), Aritzia.

Jacket

This jacket would make for a super-elegant statement piece. It is made of smooth satin and hits at the knees. $75 (From $188), Aritzia.