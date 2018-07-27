Living

5 Things We Want From Aritzia’s End-Of-Season Sale

A cute pair of olive green slim-fit cargo pants, a crisp blue cotton button up top, and more sweet deals from Aritzia’s summer 2018 sale.

Aritzia’s end of season sale is here and — as usual — we are dying to snag some of their chic, elegant pieces at a discount. Here are 5 of the best sale items, all wearable for the rest of the summer and the upcoming fall. Get your hands on ’em before the sale ends on August 1st.

Estate/white Community Veritas Shirt from Aritzia

Shirt

We love items that can be worn casual and still be suitable for the office. This poplin button-up top has a slightly loose fit and can be paired with your favourite denim jeans — or tucked into a high-waisted skirt. $43 (From $85), Aritzia.

Plein air Babaton Hopkins Blouse from Aritzia

Blouse

Save $20 on this simple-yet-chic baby blue blouse. The asymmetrical self-tie hemline adds a unique flair to a classic silky top. $45 (From $65), Aritzia.

Ashen Wilfred Jallade Pant Linen from Aritzia

Pants

These ash-coloured linen pants are a perfect staple item that can be worn all year-round. They fit high at the waist and have a cute self belt for added style. $99 (From $125), Aritzia.

Olive Frame Le Service Cargo from Aritzia

Cargo pants

These trendy olive green cargo pants have been marked down by $224. Use the zippered cuffs to make them into capris in the summertime or to complete a warmer ensemble for the upcoming autumn season. $125 (From $349), Aritzia.

Mullein/Apple Butter Wilfred Durante Jacket from Aritzia

Jacket

This jacket would make for a super-elegant statement piece. It is made of smooth satin and hits at the knees. $75 (From $188), Aritzia.
