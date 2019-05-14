Home Decor

The Coolest Places To Go Camping In Canada

A cross-country guide to Canada’s best camping grounds offering cabins and tents and yurts (oh my!). Because the great outdoors is even greater when you don’t have to worry about packing up all that gear.

If camping just isn’t for you, it’s getting easier and easier to escape to the back country with the promise of a king-size bed at the other end. We’ve rounded up the most hassle-free camping options in Canada.

Bic National Park yurt. Photo, Mathieu Dupuis | © Sépaq

The yurt, Quebec

Originally used by nomadic people throughout Central Asia, yurts are now popular in parks across North America and Europe. This one has a wood burning stove, two trundle beds, a full-size fridge, propane stove and even a French press to make coffee. Not just to enjoy during the summers, this charming lodge is available year round. Visit: Sépaq.

Other yurts to rent in Canada:

British Columbia 
New Brunswick
Ontario
Manitoba
