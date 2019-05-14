The Coolest Places To Go Camping In Canada

The yurt, Quebec

Originally used by nomadic people throughout Central Asia, yurts are now popular in parks across North America and Europe. This one has a wood burning stove, two trundle beds, a full-size fridge, propane stove and even a French press to make coffee. Not just to enjoy during the summers, this charming lodge is available year round. Visit: Sépaq.

