The Coolest Places To Go Camping In Canada

If camping just isn’t for you, it’s getting easier and easier to escape to the back country with the promise of a king-size bed at the other end. We’ve rounded up the most hassle-free camping options in Canada.
The yurt, Quebec
Originally used by nomadic people throughout Central Asia, yurts are now popular in parks across North America and Europe. This one has a wood burning stove, two trundle beds, a full-size fridge, propane stove and even a French press to make coffee. Not just to enjoy during the summers, this charming lodge is available year round. Visit: Sépaq.
Other yurts to rent in Canada: