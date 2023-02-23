The Best White Paint Colours, According To Decor Experts

All the proof you need that this timeless shade is far from boring.

White may seem like an easy choice when it comes to paint, but there’s actually a lot of different shades out there. Having trouble deciding which one will elevate your space? We spoke to nine Canadian interior designers to get the low-down on their go-to white hue. (Spoiler alert: Benjamin Moore comes up on top!)

Intense White (OC-51), Benjamin Moore

“My favorite white paint colour is Intense White by Benjamin Moore, a warm white with a touch of grey. It will brighten up any space and make it look more spacious and inviting. I like using it all over a room, or just paint the trim.” —Sarah Atiq, principal designer, Sarah Atiq Interiors

Pure White (SW 7005), Sherwin-Williams

“Sherwin-Williams’ Pure White is a cool off-white colour that creates the perfect canvas in your interior. I love pairing it with black accents and warm wood tones for contrast.” —Alicia Ruach, holistic designer, Alicia Ruach Design + Co.

Simply White (OC-117), Benjamin Moore

“My all-time favourite white is Simply White by Benjamin Moore. It’s a soft, classic white that creates the perfect backdrop for any room and style, and it’s especially great for walls or cabinets.” —Nyla Free, principal designer and chief creative officer, Nyla Free Designs

Atrium White (OC-145), Benjamin Moore

“One of my favourite shades of white to use is Benjamin Moore’s Atrium White. I’ve used it in several clients’ homes for trim, cabinetry and walls. It’s warmer than a pure white, with a neutral undertone that pairs well with most colours. In our Grey Rock project, we painted the built-in storage in Atrium White to strike a balance between the cool tones of the fireplace tiles and the warm white of the accent chair.” —Crea Henry, founder and principal designer, Hampton Rowe

Chantilly Lace (OC-65), Benjamin Moore

“Selecting white paint can be tricky, but I have found one that works every time and in any setting, lighting and style: Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore. It opens and brightens rooms by bringing in freshness and light.” —Michelle Martel, founder and designer, Michelle Martel Interiors

“I love that it’s a warm white and doesn’t feel too cold.” —fellow Chantilly Lace fan Nickeisha Lewis, owner and principal designer, NOLA Designs

White Dove (OC-17), Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore’s White Dove is another designer favourite.

“We use White Dove often because of its light, warm undertones. It is such a chameleon with its creamy neutral shade and it can be used with many different colour combinations. Our favourite application is kitchen cabinetry and wall paneling!” —Jenelle Erickson and Stephanie Smith, principal designers, SmithErickson Designs

“White Dove is a go-to favourite—in fact, I’m painting almost all of the walls in my new lake house this colour! It’s a nice warm, chalky white that isn’t too yellow, but isn’t too stark either. I’ve used this white in several client projects as well. A white backdrop allows all of the beautiful furniture and accessories to really sing, and it makes it easy to switch up your colour scheme throughout the year.” —Tiffany Piotrowski, principal designer, Tiffany Leigh Design

“White Dove is the perfect shade of white—it’s not too cool or too earthy. I’ve used in so many different spaces, like bathrooms, living rooms, condos—including my own—or even entire homes, and it has never failed me. It’s a true classic and I’ll never waiver.” —Natalie Chong, principal designer, Nest Design Studio