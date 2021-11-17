Holiday

60 Made-In-Canada Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Need holiday shopping inspo? We've got you covered with homegrown picks for every budget.

By Updated

(Produced by Andréanne Dion and Stephanie Kim; photography by Erik Putz; set and styling by Suzanne Campos)

After scouring the country for the best made-in-Canada gifts—from spices to slippers to paint sets to spirits—we can say one thing for certain: There’s no place like home.

nos cabanes maple syrup

Nos Cabanes

Sold individually and in gift sets, Nos Cabanes’ wide selection of maple syrups celebrate the flavours of Quebec’s terroir.

Maple syrup, from $17 each, noscabanes.com

(Produced by Andréanne Dion and Stephanie Kim; photography by Erik Putz; set and styling by Suzanne Campos)

Des Enfantillages

Des Enfantillages

Kids of all ages will love this build-your-own sailboat kit which allows wee sailors to safely customize their masts and more.

DIY kit, $45, desenfantillages.com

(Produced by Andréanne Dion and Stephanie Kim; photography by Erik Putz; set and styling by Suzanne Campos)

Hipster Stitcher

Hipster Stitcher

This DIY kit contains everything needed to get crafty, including a foolproof preprinted pattern.

Embroidery kit, $35, hipsterstitcher.square.site

(Produced by Andréanne Dion and Stephanie Kim; photography by Erik Putz; set and styling by Suzanne Campos)

Indigo Arrows

Indigo Arrows

These linen serviettes feature pottery pat- terns created by the Indigenous peoples of Manitoba.

Linen napkins, $68 for a set of 4, indigoarrows.ca

FILED UNDER: