60 Made-In-Canada Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Need holiday shopping inspo? We've got you covered with homegrown picks for every budget.

After scouring the country for the best made-in-Canada gifts—from spices to slippers to paint sets to spirits—we can say one thing for certain: There’s no place like home.

Gallery Gift guide 2021 – part 1 Nos Cabanes Sold individually and in gift sets, Nos Cabanes’ wide selection of maple syrups celebrate the flavours of Quebec’s terroir. Maple syrup, from $17 each, noscabanes.com

Gallery Gift guide 2021 – 2 Des Enfantillages Kids of all ages will love this build-your-own sailboat kit which allows wee sailors to safely customize their masts and more. DIY kit, $45, desenfantillages.com

Gallery Gift guide 2021 – 3 Hipster Stitcher This DIY kit contains everything needed to get crafty, including a foolproof preprinted pattern. Embroidery kit, $35, hipsterstitcher.square.site