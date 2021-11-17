60 Made-In-Canada Gifts For Everyone On Your List

After scouring the country for the best made-in-Canada gifts—from spices to slippers to paint sets to spirits—we can say one thing for certain: There’s no place like home.
Nos Cabanes
Sold individually and in gift sets, Nos Cabanes’ wide selection of maple syrups celebrate the flavours of Quebec’s terroir.
Maple syrup, from $17 each, noscabanes.com
Des Enfantillages
Kids of all ages will love this build-your-own sailboat kit which allows wee sailors to safely customize their masts and more.
DIY kit, $45, desenfantillages.com
Hipster Stitcher
This DIY kit contains everything needed to get crafty, including a foolproof preprinted pattern.
Embroidery kit, $35, hipsterstitcher.square.site
Indigo Arrows
These linen serviettes feature pottery pat- terns created by the Indigenous peoples of Manitoba.
Linen napkins, $68 for a set of 4, indigoarrows.ca