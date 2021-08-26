A buttery, show-stopping lattice crust takes pie over the top—making it an ultra-impressive dinner party dish.

It’s easier than you think! Master the technique, and you’ll be weaving your way to show-stopping successes at all your summer dinner parties and barbecues. Learn how to weave a lattice pie crust in four easy steps, or watch the how-to video below.

1. Lay 6 pastry strips vertically across pie.

2. Fold back every other strip, then lay a new strip horizontally.

3. Straighten folded strips back across pie. Fold back alternate strips, then place a new strip horizontally above the first one.

4. Repeat until pie is completely covered. Fold overhanging pastry over lattice strips to seal, and crimp edges inside the pan.

