25 Fantastic Gifts For The Food Lovers In Your Life

Not sure what to give the aspiring chef or the foodie who already has everything? We’ve got you covered. Whether it’s for the pandemic baker, zero-proofing a Zoom party, jazzing up a cookbook collection or adding one more time-saving toy for the kitchen, these gifts will inspire and keep the recipient — or yourself — well-fed.

Gallery Our 2020 Food Lover’s Gift Guide CapaBunga Bread Cap All the quarantine bread baking means there’s a lot of loaves to be eaten. Extend the life of your ciabatta or sourdough for up to five days with these silicon bread caps that protect the exposed ends of your cut boule from drying out while allowing the crust to breathe. $14.95 USD, capabunga.com.