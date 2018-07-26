How To Slice, Dice And Caramelize Onions, According To Chef Chuck Hughes

In partnership with LG

In Chatelaine’s new series Cooking Qs With Chuck Hughes, the celebrity chef and restauranteur answers your most-asked questions about favourite go-to meals.

This episode: From a raw garnish in salads to caramelized in French onion soup, onions are pretty much a given on any plate. But any way you slice it, this staple ingredient can be a pain to work with (cue the tears). Here, Chef Chuck Hughes peels back the layers on all your onion-related quandaries.

What type of onion should I buy?

Here are the basics you need to know when selecting the right onion for your dish, according to Hughes: yellow onions are the all-around go-to onion — the traditional cooking onion ideal for caramelizing, stews and roasts. Red and white onions, on the other hand, are best used raw, he says. They’re sweeter and lighter, and they lose some of their colour when you cook them. Pearl onions are the little ones that can be used anywhere. But, because of their size, they can be more work, and you’ll need to use a lot more of them. Meanwhile shallots are essentially the basis of French cooking. They fall somewhere in between garlic and onion.

What’s the easiest way to peel an onion?

Hughes likes to start by cutting off the top and bottom, and then peeling the onion from there. You can use a knife to flip up the first layer of skin, but really it’s all in the fingers.

What’s the best way to chop an onion?

The optimal way to chop an onion is a dicing technique most chefs learn on their first day in cooking school, Hughes explains. Start by cutting a little bit off of the top and bottom of the onion, as a safety precaution — this keeps the onion stable while you’re chopping. Slice the onion in half; take one half and make vertical cuts, but don’t go all the way from end to end, so that the bottom remains in tact. Make one small cut into the onion down the middle. Now, you can get to the dicing. To slice an onion into shoestrings for soups, stews, or caramelizing, cut the onion in half, and then slice each half all the way through, from end to end. Use your finger as a guide so that you don’t cut yourself, Hughes advises. If you want your onion sliced into rings for burgers or sandwiches, cut the onion into rounds, and then simply pop the pieces out in tact. For roasting, quarter the onion just like you might cut an apple. And when working with the little pearl onions, there isn’t much to do. Cut off the top to peel it; from there, Hughes recommends cooking them whole, whether you’re roasting, caramelizing or sautéing them.

What’s the best way to fry onions?

Onions are high in sugar and water, meaning they’ll burn easily if you just drop them into a fryer. Hughes suggests using cornstarch and flour to get really crispy onions when deep-frying. If you’re making onion rings, you’ll need to coat onions in a batter made with flour and eggs.

How do you caramelize onions?

According to Hughes, all you need to caramelize onions is well, onions, and patience. There’s no quick trick — just go slow on low heat. Some people do add sugar to speed up the process, but the result isn’t the same. To develop the flavour properly, onions need to take their time. Set your burner to medium heat and add butter and oil, and then finally your onions. From there, stir or flip occasionally. Though Hughes’ real secret when it comes to caramelizing is to almost forget about the onions altogether. The process takes about 45 minutes when done right.